Launch of the SyncroPatch 384i - the Next Level of Automated Patch Clamp Innovation

MUNICH, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanion is pleased to announce the launch of the SyncroPatch 384i. This new giga-ohm seal HTS automated patch clamp platform provides effortless ion channel screening coupled with unmatched flexibility, ease-of-use and reliability. The new SyncroPatch 384i builds on the success of the SyncroPatch 384PE, which has been globally established as the preferred automated patch clamp workhorse in Pharma, Biotech, CRO and academia. The SyncroPatch 384i is based on the newly introduced and state-of-the art Biomek i5 liquid handler and will be ready for sale from July 1st.

In 2013, the SyncroPatch 384PE was launched as the first automated patch clamp instrument capable of delivering giga-ohm seal-quality data in a 384-well plate format.

The new SyncroPatch 384i has been developed with the objective of significantly improving the user experience and screening efficiency.

The SyncroPatch 384i is based on the newly introduced Biomek i5 liquid handler which greatly improves experimental flexibility, ease-of-use and reliability and which is the perfect environment for Nanion's proprietary hardware and software. The newly updated software offers valuable features to improve data generation and analysis.

The great flexibility and low running costs makes the SyncroPatch 384i equally applicable in all phases of pre-clinical drug discovery.

Though the SyncroPatch 384i will completely substitute the SyncroPatch 384PE, both systems will continue to receive superior technical and application support from our large team of application scientists and field service engineers.

The SyncroPatch 384i will be ready for sale from July 1st, but Nanion has already started taking orders for the new system.

"Pharmaceutical companies and CROs are driving the need for higher throughput campaigns on various targets while researchers have smaller, and more diverse development projects that need higher flexibility. The SyncroPatch 384i is ideally suited for both purposes" says Dr. Niels Fertig, CEO and founder of Nanion Technologies.

About Nanion Technologies:

Nanion Technologies is a leading provider of instrumentation for ion channel drug discovery and screening. Founded in 2002, Nanion has grown over the last 17 years to a company with over 100 employees worldwide. With headquarters in Munich, Germany, Nanion has subsidiaries in the USA, Japan, China and Denmark, as well as distribution partners in seven other countries.

Nanion's team has developed and successfully established four generations of automated patch clamp instruments for sophisticated and high throughput applications in ion channel research and drug discovery (Port-a-Patch, Patchliner and SyncroPatch product families). Further product lines are for cell monitoring and cardiotoxicity screening (CardioExcyte 96), for parallel bilayer recordings (Orbit family), and for parallel membrane transporter protein recordings (SURFE²R).

For more information, please visit www.nanion.de

