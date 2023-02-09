LAUNCH OF SHARE BUYBACK OF UP TO DKK 300M

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 04 - 9 February 2023



Auction based share buyback of up to DKK 300m with offer period expiring on 21 February 2023





In view of DFDS’ solid financial position and prospects, the Board of Directors proposes to distribute a total of DKK 586m to shareholders, an increase of 27% compared to 2021, as announced in the Q4 2022 report.

The distribution includes a proposed ordinary dividend of DKK 286m, equal to DKK 5.00 per share, and a share buyback of DKK 300m.

The share buyback is structured as an auction process that provides shareholders an opportunity to sell shares to DFDS for an aggregate amount of up to DKK 300m.

The offer period is expected to commence on 10 February 2023 following announcement of the terms and conditions of the share buyback. The offer period will run until 21 February 2023 at 16:00 CET. The Board of Directors expects to propose that the shares purchased in the buyback are cancelled through a capital reduction.

Further information about the share buyback as well as the detailed terms and conditions will be announced on 10 February 2023.





Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59





About DFDS

DFDS provides ferry and transport services in and around Europe, generating annual revenues of around DKK 27bn.

To over 10,000 freight customers, we deliver high reliability through ferry & port terminal services and transport & logistics solutions.

For millions of passengers, we provide safe overnight and short sea ferry services.

Our 11,500 employees are located on ferries, terminals, distribution centres, and in offices across more than 20 countries. DFDS was founded in 1866, headquartered in Copenhagen, and listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.





