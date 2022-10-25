SMI 10'773 1.7%  SPI 13'764 1.6%  Dow 31'837 1.1%  DAX 13'053 0.9%  Euro 0.9916 0.0%  EStoxx50 3'586 1.6%  Gold 1'653 0.2%  Bitcoin 20'072 3.8%  Dollar 0.9948 0.0%  Öl 93.1 -0.4% 
26.10.2022 00:57:00

LAUNCH OF 2401 MAKES ENTREPRENEURSHIP AVAILABLE TO ALL

Mach49's new digital growth platform helps customers build ventures that drive growth for companies, shareholders, and the world.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Silicon Valley–based Mach49 announced the launch of 2401, a new digital offering that shares the company's methodology with a wider audience and will help global businesses solve the world's biggest problems.

2401, Mach49's new digital growth platform helps customers build ventures that drive growth for companies, shareholders, and the world.

"Growth is a mindset. With 2401, we share the Mach49 methodology so clients can learn how to build ventures right."

"It's all hands on deck," says Monifa Porter, SVP and Head of 2401 . "Climate change, poverty, food insecurity — those issues can only be fixed when companies learn how to use their resources for good and capitalize on what they already have: brand, talent, technology, channels, customers. We created 2401 to teach them how to do it."

The 2401 platform equips customers with playbooks, resources, and templates to disrupt themselves and their markets using Mach49's substantial, well-documented methodology. While several competitors offer digital point solutions and others deliver comprehensive programs in analog format, 2401 is both digital and end-to-end, making it unique in the market.

Mach49's goal to institutionalize and scale growth is encapsulated in the new platform's name: 2401 stands for the exponential increase of Mach49's mission and impact (492 = 2401) and the potential the company plans to unleash in entrepreneurs around the world.

"Growth is a mindset," says Porter. "You can't just build a venture once; you need a pipeline and portfolio of ventures. But it's not sustainable to repeatedly hire outsiders to help you get there. That's why we say we're working ourselves out of a job. We teach our methodology so clients can learn how to build ventures right. And then, with 2401, they can do it again and again."

About Mach49:

Mach49 partners with global businesses to drive a pipeline and portfolio of new ventures and investments that disrupt existing markets and create new ones. Linda Yates and her team work with clients to deliver the essential features of a successful growth engine: Venture Building, Venture Investing, Strategic Partnering, and Targeted M&A.

The company is a unique cadre of successful entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and C-suite executives who have collectively generated over $50B in market value over their operating careers in companies they've invested in, managed, created, or built.

Mach49 was founded in 2014 by Linda Yates, author of  the book, "The Unicorn Within: How Companies Can Create Game-Changing Ventures at Startup Speed," which was published by Harvard Business Review (HBR) Press in October 2022.

Mach49 is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in Redwood City, Boston, London, Amsterdam, and Singapore. Learn more at mach49.com or 2401.co.

Mach49 helps Global 1000 companies develop a pipeline and portfolio of successful new ventures. (PRNewsfoto/Mach49)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/launch-of-2401-makes-entrepreneurship-available-to-all-301659245.html

SOURCE Mach49

