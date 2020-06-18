Launch Medical (Inventors of The Phoenix) and GAINSWave Are Now Working Together To End Erectile Dysfunction With Revolutionary New Treatment

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Launch Medical, the company behind The Rocket and The Phoenix devices, and GAINSWave are pleased to announce the resolution of their lawsuit.

The settlement permits Launch Medical to market their revolutionary home-use acoustic wave device, called The Phoenix, directly to consumers, while giving GAINSWave the exclusive right to offer a professional version of the device through clinics and medical professionals.

"We are thrilled with the outcome and believe GAINSWave will be a valuable partner moving forward" says Dustin Wolff Co-Founder of Launch Medical.

"We believe this represents a major step forward in the treatment of erectile dysfunction.

"By combining traditional professional medical treatment with the most modern technology, we have greatly expanded the accessibility and affordability of these treatments—making male sexual wellness available to a much larger audience than ever before," says Mark White Owner of GAINSWave.

Dustin Wolffadds, "at the end of the day, the real winner here is the average guy who never thought he would be able to afford this—and now he can."

Shockwave therapy has been proven to treat erectile dysfunction (as well as Peyronie's Disease, cellulite, and joint pain).

Now, men can get this incredible technology in the privacy of their homes at an affordable cost, thanks to Jon Hoffman's invention, The Phoenix. Below are just 3 of the over 100 published studies on the effectiveness of shockwave therapy for treatment of E.D.

Erectile Dysfunction Treatment Using Focused Linear Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwaves: Single-Blind, Sham-Controlled, Randomized Clinical Trial:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/31825926

Low-intensity Extracorporeal Shock Wave Treatment Improves Erectile Function: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/27321373

The Basic Physics of Waves, Soundwaves, and Shockwaves for Erectile Dysfunction:

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S205005211930099X?via%3Dihub

For more information go to www.GetMyPhoenix.com or contact your local GAINSWave provider.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/launch-medical-inventors-of-the-phoenix-and-gainswave-are-now-working-together-to-end-erectile-dysfunction-with-revolutionary-new-treatment-301079167.html

SOURCE Launch Medical