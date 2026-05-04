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Lattice Semiconductor Aktie 946589 / US5184151042

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04.05.2026 23:23:21

Lattice To Acquire AMI For $1.65 Bln

Lattice Semiconductor
96.82 CHF 3.13%
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(RTTNews) - Chipmaker Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) on Monday announced an agreement to acquire platform firmware firm AMI for $1.65 billion, as the company aims to expand its presence in AI and cloud infrastructure.

Under the terms of the deal, Lattice will pay $1.0 billion in cash and about $650 million in stock.

"Our acquisition of AMI advances our everywhere companion chip strategy and shared vision to deliver secure management and control solutions that help customers deploy complex systems faster and with greater confidence - with expanded design choice and flexibility," said Ford Tamer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lattice Semiconductor. "AMI's expertise in firmware and infrastructure for cloud and AI is a natural extension of our portfolio, deepening our role in system-level security, manageability, and control. We expect our combined capabilities to create significant value for our customers and shareholders."

Lattice said the transaction is anticipated to be accretive to gross margin, free cash flow, and adjusted earnings per share. AMI is expected to generate more than $200 million in revenue in 2026.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.

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