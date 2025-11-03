Lattice Semiconductor Corp. Profit Drops In Q3

(RTTNews) - Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) revealed earnings for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.79 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $7.19 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Lattice Semiconductor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $38.2 million or $0.28 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.9% to $133.3 million from $127.1 million last year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.79 Mln. vs. $7.19 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.02 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue: $133.3 Mln vs. $127.1 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.30 - $0.34 Next quarter revenue guidance: $138-$148 mln