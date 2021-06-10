SMI 11’811 0.2%  SPI 15’152 0.0%  Dow 34’591 0.4%  DAX 15’571 -0.1%  Euro 1.0897 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’096 0.0%  Gold 1’894 0.3%  Bitcoin 32’793 -1.8%  Dollar 0.8948 -0.1%  Öl 72.3 0.4% 
10.06.2021 19:00:00

Latium introduces the Job Site Insights® Suite of Products to enable effective construction and industrial operations

NISKU, AB, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Latium Technologies is pleased to announce the launch of its Job Site Insights®, Powered by Yonder suite of digital applications transforming construction, industrial and oil and gas sites into smart sites.

Latium Technologies introduces the Job Site Insights® Suite of Products (CNW Group/Latium Technologies)

The smart suite of applications includes:

  • Job Site Insights IOT platform
  • Job Site Resourcing
  • Job Site Access
  • Job Site Vision
  • Job Site Fleet Management
  • Job Site Staffing

"We are very excited to bring these products to market which will enable organizations to better manage business outcomes and improve their operational excellence," said Latium Technologies CEO, Mark Bryant. "With JSI® we take a hardware agnostic approach, enabling you to connect to virtually any third-party sensor to monitor things like asset location, sound, vibration, weather, oxygen levels, flood & leak detection, concrete maturity & strength, air quality and much more."

Latium is reducing costs, mitigating risk, limiting rework and improving both quality and safety on projects for its heavy industrial and construction clients. Speak with one of our representatives today and discover how to digitally transform your job site.

Latium Technologies: Work Smarter, Build Better.

About Latium Technologies

Founded in 2019, Latium has quickly become a go-to IoT solutions provider for Heavy Industry in Canada. Working with multibillion-dollar companies like Suncor, Enbridge, Trans Mountain Pipeline, TC Energy and PCL Construction, we help reduce cost, enhance logistics, bolster safety, and increase visibility using our advanced analytics platform. Learn more at thelatiumgroup.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/latium-introduces-the-job-site-insights-suite-of-products-to-enable-effective-construction-and-industrial-operations-301310284.html

SOURCE Latium Technologies

