11.10.2022 00:28:00

Latina Business Pioneer Patty Arvielo Honored on Forbes 50 Over 50 2022

Entrepreneur Joins Prominent List of Top Female Leaders

TUSTIN, Calif., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patty Arvielo is a household name in the housing industry, but her influence does not stop there. Arvielo is also an award-winning entrepreneur, philanthropist, mentor, advocate, and much more. Now, you can also refer to her as one of the nation's top woman leaders.

Latina Business Pioneer Patty Arvielo Honored on Forbes 50 Over 50 2022

That's because Arvielo, Co-Founder and President of the independent and nationwide mortgage lender New American Funding, is a member of Forbes 50 Over 50 2022. The prominent list highlights women across four categories for their "historic achievements and barrier-breaking success after 50." Arvielo was honored in the Money category.

Arvielo co-founded New American Funding in 2003. Arvielo has since grown the company into the nation's largest, private, Latina-owned mortgage company, which helps tens of thousands of families achieve the dream of homeownership every year.

A first-generation Hispanic American, Arvielo is intimately familiar with the struggles of underserved communities, which is why she pushed the company to become a leader in lending to minority borrowers. As a result of Arvielo's efforts, New American Funding continually exceeds all other large lenders in lending to minority borrowers. It's fitting to find her on the Forbes list for these achievements, and more.

Arvielo also believes in supporting and uplifting future generations, leading her to acquire a majority stake in #WeAllGrow Latina, a community of thriving Latina creators, makers, and entrepreneurs, and invest in Encantos, an award-winning educational technology company that focuses on bilingual education.

"I am incredibly honored to be on such an amazing list with so many remarkable leaders whom I respect so much," Patty Arvielo said. "I believe the future is filled with strong females, and I am more than ready to play my part in helping to shape a brighter future for all of us."

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of 238,000+ loans for approximately $63.2 billion and 162 nationwide locations. The company is #18 on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2022 and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America eight times. It also offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/latina-business-pioneer-patty-arvielo-honored-on-forbes-50-over-50-2022-301645211.html

SOURCE New American Funding

