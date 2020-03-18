|
18.03.2020 23:30:00
Latin American Pay TV Market Analysis, 2010-2025 by Household Penetration, Pay TV Subscribers, Pay TV Revenues, Major Operators, and Platforms for 19 Countries
DUBLIN, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America Pay TV Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Latin American pay TV sector has been hit by the recession. The number of pay TV subscribers fell by 4 million in 2019. This research forecasts 67 million pay TV subscribers by 2025 - down from 72 million in the peak year of 2017.
Brazil lost 3 million pay TV subscribers in the four years to 2019. Its peak year of 2014 will not be bettered before 2025. The same is true of Mexico, which has lost subscribers since its peak year of 2016.
Satellite TV is the biggest pay TV loser. The research forecasts 28 million satellite TV subscribers by 2025; down from the peak of 36 million in 2017.
In subscriber terms, digital cable TV will overtake pay satellite TV in 2021. Digital cable TV will add 4 million subscribers between 2019 and 2025, but analog cable TV will lose a similar number.
Two operators account for nearly half of the Latin American pay TV subscribers. America Movil had 12.30 million subscribers (mostly under its Claro brand) and DirecTV/Sky had 20.68 million subs by end-2019.
This 190-page PDF, PowerPoint and excel report comes in three parts:
- Outlook: Forecasts for 19 countries in a 46-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points;
- Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2025 for 19 countries by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers, by pay TV revenues and by major operator. As well as summary tables by country and by platform;
- Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 66-page PDF document.
Key Coverage
Total households (000)
- TV households (000)
- Digital cable subs (000)
- Analog cable subs (000)
- Pay IPTV subscribers (000)
- Pay Satellite TV subs (000)
- Free-to-air satellite TV HH (000)
- Analog terrestrial hholds (000)
- Primary FTA DTT hholds (000)
- Primary Pay DTT hholds (000)
Digital homes (000)
- Analog homes (000)
- Pay TV subscribers (000)
Digital cable subs/TV HH
- Analog cable subs/TV HH
- Pay IPTV subs/TV HH
- Pay Satellite TV/TV HH
- Free-to-air satellite TV/TV HH
- Analog terrestrial/TVHH
- Primary FTA DTT/TV HH
- Primary pay DTT/TV HH
TVHH/Total HH
- Digital/TV HH
- Analog/TV HH
- Pay TV Subs/TV HH
Standalone dig cable subs (000)
- Dual-play dig cable subs (000)
- Triple-play dig cable subs (000)
Stand-alone pay IPTV subs (000)
- Dual-play pay IPTV subs (000)
- Triple-play pay IPTV subs (000)
Revenues (US$ million)
- Stand-alone digital cable revs
- Dual-play digital cable TV revs
- Triple-play digital cable TV revs
- Digital cable TV subs revenues
- Digital cable TV on-demand revs
- Digital cable TV revenues
- Analog cable TV subs revs
- Cable TV revenues
Stand-alone IPTV revenues
- Dual-play IPTV revenues
- Triple-play IPTV revenues
- IPTV subscription revenues
- IPTV on-demand revenues
- IPTV revenues
Satellite TV subscription revs
- Satellite TV on-demand revs
- Satellite TV revenues
DTT subscription revs
- DTT on-demand revenues
- DTT revenues
Subscription revenues
- On-demand revenues
- Total revenues
Average Revenue Per User (ARPU - US$)
- Stand-alone digital cable subs
- Dual-play digital cable TV subs
- Triple-play digital cable TV subs
- Ave digital cable (subs & VOD)
- Analog cable TV subs
- Stand-alone IPTV subs
- Dual-play IPTV subs
- Triple-play IPTV subs
- Average IPTV (subs and VOD)
- Pay Satellite TV (subs)
- Pay Satellite TV (subs and PPV)
- Pay DTT (subs)
- Pay DTT (subs and PPV)
- Average monthly ARPU
Pay TV subscribers by operator (000)
- Tigo (digital cable)
- Tigo (analog cable)
- Tigo (satellite)
- Tigo (total)
- Cabletica (digital cable)
- Cabletica (analog cable)
- Cabletica (total)
- Telecable (digital cable)
- Telecable (analog cable)
- Claro (satellite)
- Claro (IPTV)
- Sky (satellite)
- Others
Share of pay TV subs by operator %
- Tigo (digital cable)
- Tigo (analog cable)
- Tigo (satellite)
- Tigo (total)
- Cabletica (digital cable)
- Cabletica (analog cable)
- Cabletica (total)
- Telecable (digital cable)
- Telecable (analog cable)
- Claro (satellite)
- Claro (IPTV)
- Sky (satellite)
- Others
Subscription & VOD revenues (US$ million)
- Tigo (digital cable)
- Tigo (analog cable)
- Tigo (satellite)
- Tigo (total)
- Cabletica (digital cable)
- Cabletica (analog cable)
- Cabletica (total)
- Telecable (digital cable)
- Telecable (analog cable)
- Claro (satellite)
- Claro (IPTV)
- Sky (satellite)
- Others
Share of pay TV revenues by operator %
- Tigo (digital cable)
- Tigo (analog cable)
- Tigo (satellite)
- Tigo (total)
- Cabletica (digital cable)
- Cabletica (analog cable)
- Cabletica (total)
- Telecable (digital cable)
- Telecable (analog cable)
- Claro (satellite)
- Claro (IPTV)
- Sky (satellite)
- Others
Average Revenue Per User (ARPU - US$)
- Tigo (digital cable)
- Tigo (analog cable)
- Tigo (satellite)
- Cabletica (digital cable)
- Cabletica (analog cable)
- Telecable (digital cable)
- Telecable (analog cable)
- Claro (satellite)
- Claro (IPTV)
- Sky (satellite)
A-Z List of Companies Mentioned
- Cable & Wireless
- Cable Onda
- Cabletica
- Cablevision
- CANTV
- Claro
- CNT
- DirecTV
- Dish
- Entel
- ETB
- Intercable
- Liberty
- Megacable
- Movistar
- Oi
- Sky
- Supercanal
- Telecable
- Telefonica
- Telefonica/Vivo
- Televisa cable
- Telsur
- Tigo
- TotalPlay
- Tricom
- TV Cable
- UNE
- VTR
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ofrk5y
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/latin-american-pay-tv-market-analysis-2010-2025-by-household-penetration-pay-tv-subscribers-pay-tv-revenues-major-operators-and-platforms-for-19-countries-301026321.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
