Latin America Pay TV Forecasts Report 2021: Number of Pay TV Subscribers Fell by 4 Million in both 2019 and 2020 - Forecast to 2026

Poorly-performing economies hit Latin American pay TV.

The number of pay TV subscribers fell by 4 million in both 2019 and 2020. Venezuela dropped 2.4 million subscribers in 2020 alone, mainly due to DirecTV's withdrawal.

Across Latin America, the number of pay TV subscribers peaked at 72.2 million in 2017. The total fell to 64.6 million by 2020. A small improvement is expected after 2023, with the 2026 total at 65.1 million subscribers.

Brazil's low point will be 2022, with only a small improvement expected from then. The country peaked in 2014 with 19.6 million subscribers. We forecast 5.3 million fewer subscribers by 2026.

Mexico has more pay TV subscribers than Brazil despite having half as many TV households. Mexico has lost subscribers since its peak year of 2016 [20.9 million]. Mexico will not cross the 20 million subscriber mark again until 2026.

Key Topics Covered:

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 66-page PDF document.

Outlook: Forecasts for 19 countries in a 42-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points;

Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2026 for 19 countries by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers, by pay TV revenues and by major operator. As well as summary tables by country and by platform;

Companies Mentioned

Cablevision

Supercanal

DirecTV

Telefonica

Claro

Tigo

Entel

Sky

Oi

VTR

Telsur

UNE

ETB

Movistar

Tricom

Megacable

TotalPlay

Liberty

CANTV

Televisa Cable

