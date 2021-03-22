SMI 11’049 0.7%  SPI 13’960 0.7%  Dow 32’731 0.3%  DAX 14’657 0.3%  Euro 1.1019 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’834 -0.1%  Gold 1’739 -0.1%  Bitcoin 50’510 -5.5%  Dollar 0.9232 -0.7%  Öl 64.3 -0.3% 

22.03.2021 21:45:00

Latin America Customer Experience (CX) Outsourcing Services Market Report 2021 Featuring 13 of the Most Significant Players

DUBLIN, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America Customer Experience (CX) Outsourcing Services Market 2020: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The LATAM CXO services market was significantly hit by the pandemic in 2020.

Customer experience (CX) is becoming the primary factor impacting customer loyalty and the key differentiator deciding a business' fate. Demand for outsourced CX services is growing steadily in today's consumer-centric marketplace as customers demand more personalized, relevant, proactive, and engaging experiences. A superior end-to-end CX journey builds loyalty and provides upselling opportunities.

The negative impact was not as significant as in other economic sectors. Some positive trends were accelerated, bringing renewed business prospects. Social distancing regulations across the region did not allow consumers to visit shopping malls and physical stores, thus leaving the remote connection as the only way to engage with brands. This situation generated significant growth opportunities for many CX and BPO vendors and elevated the status of the CXSPs in the economy. Moreover, as people spent more time isolated in their homes, they yearned for human connection and reached out more often to brands to speak with human agents.

While the publisher's research on this market includes close to 100 SPs, this radar profile the 13 more significant players in terms of market reach, user adoption, growth rates, product innovation and customer experience. The analysis is based on a set of 10 criteria, as outlined below.

Growth index (GI) is a measure of a company's growth performance and track record, along with its ability to develop and execute a fully aligned growth strategy and vision; a robust growth pipeline system; and effective market, competitor, and end-user-focused sales and marketing strategies.

  • GI1: Market Share (previous 3 years)
  • GI2: Revenue Growth (previous 3 years)
  • GI3: Growth Pipeline
  • GI4: Vision and Strategy
  • GI5: Sales and Marketing

Innovation index (II) is a measure of a company's ability to develop products/services/solutions that are developed with a clear understanding of disruptive Mega Trends, are globally applicable, are able to evolve and expand to serve multiple markets, and are aligned to customers' changing needs.

Key elements of this index include:

  • II1: Innovation Scalability
  • II2: Research and Development
  • II3: Product Portfolio
  • II4: Megatrends Leverage
  • II5: Customer Alignment

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

  • Strategic Imperative
  • Impact of COVID-19
  • Growth Environment

2. Radar

  • Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Market in Latin America, 2020
  • Competitive Environment
  • Competitive Environment - Shifting Innovation Frontier
  • Competitive Environment - Key Growth Strategies

3. Companies to Action

  • AeC
  • Algar Tech
  • AlmavivA
  • Alorica
  • Atento
  • Comdata
  • Flex
  • Neobpo
  • OneLink BPO
  • Sitel
  • SYKES
  • Teleperformance
  • TTEC

4. Strategic Insights

5. Next Steps: Leveraging the Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders

6. Radar Analytics

  • Benchmarking Future Growth Potential

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h6srvh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/latin-america-customer-experience-cx-outsourcing-services-market-report-2021-featuring-13-of-the-most-significant-players-301253031.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

11:57 Marktupdate 22. März 21: Schweizer Markt robust – Vorsicht dominiert | BX Swiss TV
11:34 Frohen Mutes Richtung Ostern
10:08 Vontobel: Noch heute zeichnen: Tracker auf einen 3D Printing Basket
08:35 SMI zeigt sich gut behauptet
19.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Volkswagen
18.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Procter & Gamble Co, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Kraft Heinz Co
mehr

https://youtu.be/xmBg27lT28Q

Nach uneinheitlichen Vorgaben läuft der Schweizer Markt seitwärts. Worauf Anleger diese Woche schauen sollten, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 22. März 21: Schweizer Markt robust – Vorsicht dominiert | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erreicht in Lungenkrebs-Studie die eigenen Ziele - Aktie legt zu
Relief Therapeutics unterzeichnet Kooperationsvertrag mit Acer Therapeutics - Relief-Aktie gibt ab
Barrick Gold-CEO zuversichtlich für Zukunft des Goldpreises
Nach Entlassung des Notenbankchefs: Türkische Lira bricht ein
Novartis mit neuer Chefjuristin - Aktie freundlich
Millionenentschädigung gefordert: SGS sieht sich mit Korruptionsvorwürfen konfrontiert - SGS-Aktie dreht ins Plus
Ölpreisverfall: Gewinn von Saudi Aramco bricht ein
Dow schlussendlich fester -- SMI legt letztlich zu -- DAX zum Handelsende fester -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneins
Nach Stromausfällen: Tesla baut wohl heimlich Riesenakku für das texanische Stromnetz
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 11: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit