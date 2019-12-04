Latest Version of Celebrated Nissan Skyline to Feature DRiV's Monroe® Intelligent Suspension Technology

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout its 63-year history, the Nissan Skyline has showcased a broad range of innovative technologies engineered to deliver a differentiated and highly enjoyable driving experience. This tradition continues in 2020 Skyline 400R, which is now available in Japan with the Intelligent Dynamic Suspension (IDS) featuring DRiV™ Continuously Variable Semi-Active (CVSAe) suspension technology. DRiV is a Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) business and leading global aftermarket and ride performance supplier to OEMs globally.

The CVSAe system is one of several electronic suspension solutions available in the DRiV Monroe® Intelligent Suspension portfolio. The CVSAe system automatically senses road and driving conditions and independently adjusts the four electronically controlled shock absorbers in real time for superior comfort, handling and driving enjoyment.

With the addition of the Nissan car brand, the market leading CVSAe technology continues to grow. "Since its introduction in 1957, the iconic Skyline has helped set the standard for driving enjoyment. We are pleased to help continue this impressive tradition with Monroe Intelligent Suspension technology in Japan," said Brad Norton, executive vice president and president, Ride Performance, DRiV. "Our CVSAe solution is a popular, proven solution that enables consumers to customize their ride experience based on driving situation and personal preference."

About Monroe® Intelligent Suspension:

The Monroe® Intelligent Suspension portfolio includes selective suspension solutions (Dual Mode) and semi-active solutions with external valve (CVSAe), and two independent valves (CVSA2). The portfolio also includes Kinetic® for pitch and roll control.

Visit www.monroeintelligentsuspension.com for more information.

About DRiV™ - the future Aftermarket and Ride Performance Company

Following the expected separation of Tenneco to form two- independent companies, an Aftermarket and Ride Performance company (DRiV™) as well as a new Powertrain Technology company, DRiV will be one of the largest global multi-line, multi-brand aftermarket companies, and one of the largest global OE ride performance and braking companies. DRiV's principal product brands will feature Monroe®, Ӧhlins®, Walker®, Clevite® Elastomers, MOOG®, Fel-Pro®, Wagner®, Ferodo®, Champion® and others. DRiV would have 2018 pro-forma revenues of $6.4 billion, with 54% of those revenues from aftermarket and 46% from original equipment customers.

