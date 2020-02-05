05.02.2020 04:05:00

Latest tips to prevent novel coronavirus

BEIJING, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Daily:

Tips to prevent novel coronavirus

By Kang Jia, Li Danqing and Guan Xiaomeng/chinadaily.com.cn

As people begin returning home to start work, what can you do to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus? Watch this video to learn what do to in every situation, from returning from the holiday to staying at home and riding public transportation.

 

During travel

By plane and train: Wear a mask, sit apart from others and carry hand sanitizer

By bus: Wear a mask and ventilate the air

Driving: Avoid peak periods, ventilate and disinfect in advance

Disinfect and take your temperature before entering residential communities

If you've had close contact with infected people

Self-quarantine at home for 14 days, live separately from family members, no going out, no visitors

Regularly clean yourself and disinfect and take your temperature twice a day

If you go to the hospital

Go to designated hospitals, wear a mask, avoid public transport and crowds, and give your doctor your travel history, and the people you've contacted

Staying home: Keep yourself clean, wash hands regularly, keep thermometer, mask and disinfectant at hand, and keep rooms tidy, aired and disinfected

Maintain a balanced diet and do moderate exercise

Avoid unnecessary outings and stop working if you don't feel well

On way to work

Cycling: Disinfect bicycles Walking: Keep your distance from strangers

By taxi: Wear a mask and watch hand sanitation

Public transport: Wear a KN95/N95 mask

At work

Take temperature before entering, wear a mask, avoid face-to-face meetings, and dine separately

Tips for public transport drivers, taxi drivers, transport police, guards, journalists and delivery personnel:

Wear a mask and change regularly, watch hand sanitation, take your temperature twice a day, and stop working if you don't feel well

Global cooperation to fight virus

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/latest-tips-to-prevent-novel-coronavirus-300999166.html

SOURCE China Daily

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

04.02.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
04.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (67.5%) auf Julius Baer Group Ltd
04.02.20
Ölpreise weiter auf Talfahrt
04.02.20
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRC auf Versorger mit 50% Barriere
04.02.20
SMI zeigt sich recht stabil
03.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
23.01.20
SONIA: Höchste Zeit, die Zinsen zu senken
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
27.01.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht es weiter?
27.01.20
Schroders: Die drei stärksten Trends im Gesundheitssektor
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Parallelen zu 1980: Droht dem Goldmarkt das gleiche Schicksal wie vor 40 Jahren?
Tesla-Aktie übersteigt zwischenzeitlich 900-Dollar-Marke: Diese Faktoren geben Rückenwind
Tesla-Aktie mit neuem Höchststand: Tesla-Bulle hält Preis von 7'000 US-Dollar für möglich
Neuer Rekord an Schweizer Börse: ETFs so beliebt wie nie
Bis zu 10% Rendite: Diese europäischen Aktien überzeugen mit hohen Dividenden
Disney übertrifft die Erwartungen - Aktie nachbörslich im Plus
Glencore-Aktie legt kräftig zu: In 2019 mehr Kohle gefördert, aber weniger Kupfer
SNB will Frankenstärke eindämmen - aber Trump funkt ihr dazwischen
Snap-Aktie nach enttäuschender Umsatzentwicklung nachbörslich auf Talfahrt
So investiert Ray Dalio angesichts der Gefahr durch das Coronavirus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Handel endet deutlich fester -- SMI verabschiedet sich stärker -- DAX schliesst nahe 13'300 Punkten-- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex konnten am Dienstag Gewinne verbuchen. An den US-Börsen schlugen die Bullen zu. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich zum Handelsende mit grünen Vorzeichen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;