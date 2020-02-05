Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Latest tips to prevent novel coronavirus
BEIJING, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Daily:
By Kang Jia, Li Danqing and Guan Xiaomeng/chinadaily.com.cn
As people begin returning home to start work, what can you do to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus? Watch this video to learn what do to in every situation, from returning from the holiday to staying at home and riding public transportation.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/latest-tips-to-prevent-novel-coronavirus-300999166.html
SOURCE China Daily
