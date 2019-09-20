Latest MapleMBSE release from Maplesoft democratizes systems engineering process

WATERLOO, Ontario, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maplesoft™ today announced a new release of MapleMBSE, the software that enables companies to employ a Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) process within their design projects without requiring every stakeholder on the project to be an expert in complex MBSE tools. The latest release, MapleMBSE 2019.1, offers enhanced modeling support, making it easier to build and investigate model structures, as well as new integration options with model management systems.

MapleMBSE provides a streamlined, Excel®-based interface to the systems model with task-specific views for editing the model directly, thereby ensuring consistent information and knowledge sharing across the design group. The familiar Excel interface enables subject matter experts to obtain and analyze the information they need to make decisions, and to feed the results back into the model. By eliminating the need to funnel everything through a small number of systems engineering tool experts, MapleMBSE significantly reduces the overhead, time, and errors that typically come with using a standard systems engineering tool. The new release provides more tools for building, modifying, and investigating models, including support for new datatypes that make it significantly easier to work with requirements, parametric diagrams, and internal blocks. New search tools also allow engineers to retrieve a list of all the requirements defined in the model, regardless of where they are found in the model structure, making it much easier to obtain a global view of the system. In addition, new example models are now available that illustrate best practices. These models can also be used as templates for building new models, reducing development time.

"Most design engineers and other stakeholders don't have the training needed to use complex MBSE tools, but their input into the systems engineering process remains vital for the organization to succeed. MapleMBSE makes it possible to get this input from all stakeholders," says Paul Goossens, Vice President of MBSE Solutions at Maplesoft. "With this new release, organizations have even more tools to develop the models they need, while continuing to support efficient group-wide collaboration on system-design projects."

The new release also expands connectivity options, with the ability to integrate MapleMBSE with the latest release of the model management software from No Magic, Teamwork Cloud 19. By connecting MapleMBSE to Teamwork Cloud, customers seamlessly access models created in a number of different tools, including MapleMBSE, MagicDraw®, and Cameo® Systems Modeler. MapleMBSE can also be integrated directly with other SysML-based tools, such as IBM® Rational® Rhapsody®.

Maplesoft is the leading provider of high-performance software tools for engineering, science, and mathematics. Maplesoft Engineering Solutions provide advanced tools and services for system simulation, calculation management, and systems engineering, helping organizations maximize the power of their engineering knowledge so they can complete their projects quickly and successfully. The Maplesoft product suite includes Maple™, for technical computing and calculation management, MapleSim™, the advanced system-level modeling and simulation tool, and MapleMBSE, which supports a model based systems engineering approach to requirements management. Maplesoft products and services are used in machine design, robotics, aerospace, automotive, industrial automation, and many other fields where engineers face complex challenges. Key applications include the creation of digital twins, dynamic analysis of mechanisms, battery systems modeling, heat transfer modeling, and bus fleet electrification. Customers include Boeing, FLSmidth, Ford, Google, Intel, NASA, and Samsung.

Maplesoft is a subsidiary of Cybernet Systems Group. To learn more about Maplesoft, please visit http://www.maplesoft.com.

