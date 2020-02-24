Latest Development, Product Innovations and Treatments for Diabetes

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Scope:

The key objectives of this study are to -



Review the impact that diabetes is having on global health. This includes -



- Review of diabetes as a disease.

- Review of the epidemiology of diabetes.

- Data and statistics by region.

- Predictions of future incidence and prevalence of diabetes globally and by region.

- Review of the impact that diabetes has and will have in the future.

- Review of the current products available within the following individual product segment and subsegments.

- Blood glucose monitoring and diagnostic systems and devices.

- Insulin-delivery devices.

- Antidiabetic medications.



Review the latest technological advances and developments in blood glucose monitoring and diagnostic systems and devices. This includes -

- Flash glucose monitoring (FGM).

- New and novel approaches to blood glucose monitoring.

- Review of the latest developments in continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems.



Review the latest technological advances and developments in insulin-delivery devices. This includes -

- Insulin syringes.

- Insulin pens and needles (reusable and disposable).

- Insulin jet injectors.

- External insulin pumps.

- Implantable insulin pumps.

- Insulin inhalers.

- Insulin patches.



Review the latest technological advances and pipeline developments in Antidiabetic medications. This includes -

- Review of the classification of Antidiabetic medications under the titles of injectable Antidiabetic medications and oral Antidiabetic drugs (OADS).

- Review of the current product pipeline for new and innovative Antidiabetic medications.

- Review the range of joint ventures, collaborations, licenses and research agreements currently focused on new medical device technologies.

- Review of the regulatory requirements, intellectual property protection and concerns, patents and trademark process.

- Review of the impact that the new and improved technologies will have on market dynamics by geographic region.

- Survey of the key players involved in the development of new and innovative medical device technologies and Antidiabetic medications together with major improvements to existing technologies, as well as company profiles.



By purchasing this study, the reader will gain -

- An improved understanding of the current state, future developments and latest product innovations in both medical devices and medications used to treat diabetes.

- The latest information on the leading companies engaged in developing new and improving existing medical devices and medications, a review of the status of their product pipelines and insight into their proprietary technologies.

- An understanding of the impact that these new products and technologies will have on the growth and development of the medical market.

- An appreciation of how these new medical devices and medications will affect the provision of healthcare, how they will provide clinicians with new methods to treat existing conditions and how these technologies will improve clinical outcomes for patients.

- An appreciation of the market restraints and drivers influencing the growth and development of this market.

- The impact that diabetes has on the population and the implications as a global pandemic.



The analysis includes the use of charts and graphs measuring product growth and trends within the marketplace. Company-specific information, including sales figures, product pipeline status and R&D trends, is provided throughout the report.



Report Includes:

- 72 data tables and 33 additional tables

- An overview of global market for diabetes treatment and discussion on latest developments and product innovations in the industry

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

- Coverage of diabetes background, its prevalence and its threat to world health

- Briefing about blood glucose monitoring and diagnostic systems and devices

- Discussion on top drug treatments and their latest breakthroughs

- Information on the artificial, or "Bionic" pancreas

- A look at the measures taken to confront diabetes at the local, regional, national and trans-national level by raising awareness in parliaments and assemblies across the world

- Evaluation of current market size, market forecast, and market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry

- Insights into individual country policies and strategies to combat diabetes

- Comprehensive company profiles of key players in the market, including Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline PLC and NextCell Pharma AB



Summary

It has been estimated that the global market for the treatment of diabetes was valued at REDACTED in 2018 and REDACTED in 2019. By the end of the forecast period in 2024, it is predicted that the global market will have increased in value to REDACTED, rising at a CAGR of REDACTED.



Analysis of the global medical device market shows that, by region, North America has the largest revenue with an estimated REDACTED global share. The Asia-Pacific market is the second-largest regional market with an estimated REDACTED global share, and Europe is now the third largest geographic region with an estimated REDACTED of the global market.



The fourth-largest geographic region is Latin America with an estimated REDACTED global share, and the smallest geographic region is the Middle East and Africa with an estimated REDACTED global share.



