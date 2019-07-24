Late-Night Miami Sushi Hotspot Set to Roll Out Nationwide Franchises

MIAMI, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sushi Sake, a popular late-night Asian cuisine hotspot in south Florida for over a decade, is spreading its Miami vibes across the nation. In addition to standing out with premium quality seafood and infusing Latin flavor into select menu items, Sushi Sake restaurants offer a flexible model that can be either a combo of a traditional Japanese Teppanyaki house/sushi bar – or a local neighborhood sushi bar.

The vibrant restaurants are expected to energize communities with their young, contemporary atmospheres and raise the bar for the Asian restaurant experience. The Miami-based neighborhood sushi bar already has two signed franchise agreements in Florida.

"Sushi Sake has become a staple in South Florida," said James Aguayo, co-founder of Sushi Sake. "Our devoted fan base has allowed us to grow to 14 locations throughout the Miami area, providing a solid foundation for franchising across the country. There's no other concept out there that can stand up to our quality of sushi and hibachi like Sushi Sake."

With the thriving economy and continually rising per capita disposable income, the Asian food space has continued to grow over the past year, totaling $3 billion. According to IBIS world, the popularity of sushi is on the rise among U.S. consumers. Leveraging these prime marketplace conditions, Sushi Sake, is set up for expansion success. To make its initial franchise opportunity even more enticing, Sushi Sake is offering a deal until July 2020: if a franchisee signs on to open three locations, he or she will only have to pay for two franchise fees.

Sushi Sake treats sushi as an interactive experience and an art form that goes far beyond traditional sushi rolls. In addition to its array of homemade sauces and traditional Asian dishes made with fresh seafood and Certified Angus Beef, the brand continually unveils new flavors, including Latin flavors, to keep guests' taste buds wanting more.

Started in 2009 by Argelio Jr. Aguayo and later joined by brother James Aguayo, the duo have complemented each other's skills to take the brand where it is today and are both aligned on a vision for the spotlight as the nation's top Japanese restaurant franchise. The franchise opportunity offers simple operations and a management team with a strong commitment to franchise success and decades of restaurant experience. Sushi Sake is initially targeting Florida, Texas, Illinois and New York for growth, and is available in both urban and suburban markets. Potential franchisees can be single or multi-unit operators, and should possess an entrepreneurial spirit, leadership skills and an outgoing personality.

"We're looking for passionate franchise partners who embrace the youthful spirit of Sushi Sake and help elevate the Asian dining experience in America," said Argelio Jr. Aguayo, co-founder.

Sushi Sake restaurants feature exposed open kitchens and a warm, earthy and natural environment with a sushi bar, creating a modern feel. The restaurants are known for its wide selection of traditional, house-made original Japanese sauces made fresh daily. All Sushi Sake locations offer late-night hours compared to other venues (open until midnight - 5am depending on location) to serve a crowd that can't find a quality restaurant open at that time.

About Sushi Sake

When brothers James and Argelio Jr. Aguayo opened the first Sushi Sake location in 2009, it was to bring high quality and late-night Asian dining options to the suburban neighborhood of Miami they called home. Their dedication to homemade sauces, fresh seafood and Certified Angus Beef coupled with a chic and inviting atmosphere led to the company's instant success. Now with 14 successful locations, Sushi Sake is available for franchising as James and Argelio take the Miami favorite nationwide. For more information on Sushi Sake and the franchise opportunity, visit www.sushisakemiami.com/franchise.

