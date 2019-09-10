10.09.2019 17:45:00

Late-Night, Miami-Based, Sushi Hotspot Looks to Expand Across Florida through Franchising

MIAMI, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sushi Sake, a popular, late-night, Asian-cuisine hotspot based in Miami has been serving customers for over a decade, and now it's spreading its Miami vibes across the U.S through franchising. Sushi Sake has kicked-off its expansion plans in the restaurant's home state by offering a flexible model – franchisees can choose to develop a combo of a traditional Japanese Teppanyaki house/sushi bar or a local neighborhood sushi bar.

Sushi Sake currently has 14 locations in South Florida, with five more locations in different stages of development. The franchise expansion across the rest of the state will focus on areas of Florida seeing population growth, including staples like Jacksonville, Tampa, Orlando and Tallahassee. Sushi Sake is looking for qualified franchisees in the hopes of opening a total of 10 locations in Jacksonville, 10 locations in Tampa, eight in Orlando, and five in Florida's capital city.

The neighborhood sushi bar has already signed three franchise agreements with Miami-based entrepreneurs who will be opening the first franchised locations starting in 2020. The restaurant's footprint continues to expand in south Florida due to its customer satisfaction and local demand for its fresh ingredients and lively atmosphere.

Neisy Alvernia and Rolando Schwank, an engaged couple, will be opening the first franchise location in Cutler Bay, south of Miami. The couple have been regulars of Sushi Sake, and say it was clear when they started looking at opportunities to expand their business portfolio that Sushi Sake was the answer.

"There is nothing like it, it is different than every sushi restaurant and every late night bar out there. When we first walked in to a Sushi Sake, we felt like we fit in and realized we needed to introduce our neighborhood to the concept," said Schwank, "The fresh seafood and Latin twist is unique and the restaurant's success speaks for itself."

Franchisees are attracted to Sushi Sake in part because of its impressive profit margin: Sushi Sake's average unit volume is $1.8 million for a 2,000 square foot restaurant and goes up to $4.3 million for larger restaurant models. The average ticket price is also competitive in the industry, reaching between $30 and $40 per person. Offering sushi-grade fish that is never frozen draws in fans, and many regulars even come in up to four times a week to enjoy a meal. On top of enviable finances, Sushi Sake offers franchisees a simple business model with a proven formula.  It will provide the training, support and systems so that franchisees have everything they need to run their business and open their doors.

"Sushi Sake has become a staple in South Florida," said James Aguayo, co-founder of Sushi Sake. "Our devoted fan base has allowed us to grow to 14 locations throughout the Miami area, providing a solid foundation for franchising across the country. There's no other concept out there that can stand up to our quality of sushi and hibachi like Sushi Sake."

About Sushi Sake:
Started in 2009 by Argelio Jr. Aguayo and later joined by brother James Aguayo, the duo has complemented each other's skills to take the brand where it is today and are both aligned on a vision for the spotlight as the nation's top Japanese restaurant franchise.  The franchise opportunity offers simple operations and a management team with a strong commitment to franchise success and decades of restaurant experience. Sushi Sake is initially targeting Florida, Texas, Illinois and New York for growth, and is available in both urban and suburban markets. Potential franchisees can be single or multi-unit operators, and should possess an entrepreneurial spirit, leadership skills and an outgoing personality. For more information on Sushi Sake and the franchise opportunity, visit www.sushisakemiami.com/franchise.

