Trotz Aus für Niedrigzinspolitik: Institutionelle Investoren setzen weiter auf ETFs & Co.
Schockierende Zahlen Elon Musk beziffert Wertverlust von X auf 90 Prozent
Aktienmarkt-Stratege im Interview: Darum ist der Schweizer Aktienmarkt ein Bond-Proxy - Und diese Rolle spielen Dividenden
Verbraucherzentrale: Wie unsicher sind Hanf-Lebensmittel wirklich?
Kursbewegungen von Gold und Aktien prognostizieren? Diese Formeln helfen
LatAmGrowth SPAC Registered a Aktie [Valor: 115115494 / ISIN: KYG5380L1059]
22.09.2023 01:00:00

LatAmGrowth SPAC Announces Adjournment of Extraordinary General Meeting

LatAmGrowth SPAC Registered a
10.80 USD 0.28%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023/PRNewswire/ -- LatAmGrowth SPAC ("we", "us", "our", or the "Company"), today announced that the extraordinary general meeting originally scheduled for September 21, 2023 (the "Extraordinary General Meeting") is being adjourned to September 28, 2023. At the Extraordinary General Meeting, Company's stockholders will be asked:

  • to permit the Company to liquidate and wind up early by approving, as a special resolution, the amendment of the Company's amended and restated memorandum and articles of association to (i) advance the date by which the Company must consummate a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities from November 27, 2023 to the date after the Extraordinary General Meeting and (ii) allow the Company to remove up to $100,000 of interest earned on the amount on deposit in the Trust Account prior to redeeming the Public Shares in connection with the Extraordinary General Meeting in order to pay dissolution expenses of the Company; and

  • to approve, as a special resolution, Amendment No. 2 to the Trust Agreement to allow the Company to remove up to $100,000 of interest earned on the amount on deposit in the trust account established by the Trust Agreement prior to redeeming the Public Shares in connection with the Extraordinary General Meeting in order to pay dissolution expenses of the Company.

    • As a result of this change, the Extraordinary General Meeting will now be held at 2:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on September 28, 2023, exclusively via live webcast at the following address: https://www.cstproxy.com/latamgrowthspac/sm2023.

    The record date for the stockholders to vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting remains the close of business on August 22, 2023 (the "Record Date"). Stockholders who have previously submitted their proxy or otherwise voted and who do not want to change their vote need not take any action. Stockholders as of the Record Date can vote, even if they have subsequently sold their shares. In connection with the adjourned date, the Company has further extended the deadline for holders of the Company's Class A ordinary issued in the Company's initial public offering to submit their shares for redemption in connection with the Extraordinary General Meeting to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on September 26, 2023. Stockholders who wish to withdraw their previously submitted redemption request may do so prior to the rescheduled meeting by requesting that the transfer agent return such shares.

    About LatAmGrowth SPAC

    The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus its search on high growth companies in Latin America, including Brazil, as well as businesses in the United States that cater to the Hispanic community: (1) with significant technological advantages, and/or (2) that are well positioned to benefit from the favorable structural and secular trends of the emerging middle class.

    Additional Information and Where to Find It

    The definitive proxy statement has been mailed to the Company's stockholders. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE ADVISED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT AND OTHER RELEVANT MATERIALS BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents and other documents filed with the SEC at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. In addition, the documents filed by Company with the SEC may be obtained free of charge by contacting Company at Pedregal 24, 8th Floor, Molino del Rey, 11000, Mexico City, Mexico. If you have questions about the proposals or if you need additional copies of the Proxy Statement you should contact our proxy solicitor:

    Morrow Sodali LLC
    333 Ludlow Street, 5th Floor, South Tower
    Stamford, Connecticut 06902
    Shareholders may call toll-free: (800)662-5200
    Banks and Brokerage Firms, please call: (203) 658-9400
    Email: LATG.info@investor.morrowsodali.com 

    Participants in the Solicitation

    Company and its sponsor, officers and directors may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Company stockholders. Information about Company's sponsor, officers and directors and their ownership of Company ordinary shares is set forth in the proxy statement for Company's Extraordinary General Meeting of Stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on August 30, 2023, and in Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the SEC on April 19, 2023. Investors and security holders may obtain more detailed information regarding the direct and indirect interests of the participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the transaction by reading the preliminary and definitive proxy statements regarding the transaction, which were filed by Company with the SEC. 

    Non-Solicitation 

    This press release is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the Extraordinary General Meeting shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

    Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/latamgrowth-spac-announces-adjournment-of-extraordinary-general-meeting-301935257.html

    SOURCE LatAmGrowth SPAC

