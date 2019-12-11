+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
11.12.2019 15:30:00

Last Surviving Mountain Lion Cub from Litter of Three Rehabilitating at Oakland Zoo's Veterinary Hospital

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On November 24, a homeowner near Somerset in El Dorado County heard crying and discovered a den with three mountain lions, only two of which were still alive. Reporting the cubs to Sierra Wildlife Rescue, the cubs were then retrieved by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW). After initial treatments were provided by CDFW, the cubs (a male and female) were brought to Oakland Zoo Veterinary Hospital (OZVH) for more intensive care on November 26.

Upon arrival at Oakland Zoo, the cubs were suffering from severe malnutrition and dehydration; despite treatments and efforts by OZVH staff and CDFW, the female passed away hours later on November 27 due to the severity of her condition.

The cubs are estimated to be 4 to 6 weeks old and weighed less than 4 pounds when discovered. They were heavily infested with fleas and ticks, suffering from multiple parasites, severely anemic, dehydrated, and malnourished.

Dr. Alex Herman, Director of OZVH, reports the surviving male cub is growing stronger every day. He has responded well to treatment, eating well and has gained 3 pounds since his arrival 12 days ago. When he is able to eat solid foods and has fully recuperated, he will be transferred to his forever home at El Paso Zoo, a fellow AZA-accredited Zoo (Association of Zoos and Aquariums).

"The little male is thriving. His low red blood cell count is resolving, his appetite is great, he's gaining weight, and getting feistier every day. We've already found him a forever home at El Paso Zoo, they're rooting for his recovery and checking upon him regularly," said Dr. Alex Herman, Director of Oakland Zoo's Veterinary Hospital.

This rescue marks the 10th mountain lion rescue for Oakland Zoo through the partnership with CDFW.

"The Oakland Zoo is a valued partner in our efforts to care for orphaned and displaced California wildlife. We thank the Zoo, its veterinarians and staff for providing the intensive treatment these orphaned cubs needed", said Dr. Deana Clifford, a Senior Wildlife Veterinarian at California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW).

Mountain lions are facing numerous threats in California; often struck by cars, killed with depredation permits, and illegal poaching. These factors culminate in the human-wildlife conflict, putting them at odds with humans in encroaching urban areas and developments. Oakland Zoo partners with conservation organizations like the Mountain Lion Foundation and the Bay Area Puma Project to educate the public on the issue and help conserve the species in the wild.

Oakland Zoo helped found BACAT (Bay Area Cougar Action Team) in 2013, an alliance with the Bay Area Puma Project and the Mountain Lion Foundation, to help support the CDFW to save mountain lions caught in the human-wildlife conflict.

 

