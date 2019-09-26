Last-minute talks secure new agreement for IMP Aerospace workers on the verge of strike

HALIFAX, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 2215 members at IMP Aerospace voted to accept a last-minute offer from the company, hours before strike action was to begin.

"Our members were firm in rejecting the company's previous offer and were ready to hit the picket line Friday morning," said Linda MacNeil, Atlantic Regional Director. "A strike is a last resort, so they are glad the company reconsidered and came back with a more reasonable offer."

A major concern for the group was around the Mobile Repair Party (MRP) process. Historically, the MRP process has been a voluntary one, which was rarely challenged. The new management at IMP Aerospace wanted to make participation mandatory and force workers out of the plant to anywhere in the world.

"The vote to strike boiled down to what our members felt was a disrespectful offer from the company," said Chad Johnston, National Representative. "In testing them, the company found out the workers were willing to stand up for themselves and each other."

The company withdrew their demand to make MRP participation mandatory.

"I'm proud the membership stuck together and resisted the company's bully tactics," said Matt Blois, Chairperson of Local 2215.

"I would like to thank the membership for their support," said Kris Sutton. "This was a tough process and I'm proud of our membership for standing up and saying they had enough - we need to continue our fight and push for the respect we deserve."

The new agreement sees wage increases in each of four years, boot allowance, and shift premium.

The agreement covers 420 full-time workers at the Hammonds Plains and Enfield locations who work as aircraft maintenance technicians and mechanics, cable assemblers, electronic technicians, power engineers, aircraft painters, NDT (non-destructive testing) technicians, and quality assurance workers.

