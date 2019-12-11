Last-Minute Shoppers Rejoice — Kohl’s Stores Open for Around-The-Clock Shopping; Offers Free Pick Up on Kohls.com Orders

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is making last-minute shopping easy for customers by offering free, in-store pick up within two hours on most eligible purchases made on Kohls.com and the Kohl’s mobile app through Christmas Eve, with most orders ready within one hour. In addition, Kohl’s stores nationwide will once again keep their doors open around the clock for shoppers beginning at 7 a.m.* local time on Friday, Dec. 20 through 6 p.m.* local time on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24.

Last-Minute Shopping Conveniences at Kohl’s

Kohl’s is making it easy for customers looking to grab the last of their holiday gifts no matter when or how they choose to shop.

In Stores Nationwide: Kohl’s will be open 24 hours beginning at 7 a.m.* local time on Friday, Dec. 20 through 6 p.m.* local time on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24, allowing customers to shop whenever is most convenient for them.

Kohl’s will be open 24 hours beginning at 7 a.m.* local time on Friday, Dec. 20 through 6 p.m.* local time on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24, allowing customers to shop whenever is most convenient for them. On Kohls.com: Customers on Kohls.com and the Kohl’s Mobile App have the option of selecting free in-store pick up or can have purchases delivered directly to them. Free In-Store Pick Up Through Christmas Eve: Place orders on Kohls.com by 3 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24, and select the option to pick up eligible gifts in the store by 6 p.m.* local time the same day. Buy online, pick up in store orders are ready within two hours, with most orders being ready in just one hour, and pick up is free of charge. Delivered to You by Christmas Eve: Place Kohls.com orders by 11:59 p.m. CST on Wednesday, Dec. 18, and select standard shipping to receive purchases at your door by Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24.

Customers on Kohls.com and the Kohl’s Mobile App have the option of selecting free in-store pick up or can have purchases delivered directly to them.

Discover Great Deals and Savings at Kohl’s

Kohl’s has great deals on the hottest gifts for the entire family, including the must-have tech and toys, incredible apparel, from cozy fleece and sweaters to activewear, and beloved beauty brands. In addition, Kohl’s is giving customers even more to celebrate with incredible offers, including:

$10 for $50 Kohl’s Cash: Customers will receive $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent when they shop Tuesday, Dec. 10 through Tuesday, Dec. 24 – a value they can only find at Kohl’s.**

Customers will receive $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent when they shop Tuesday, Dec. 10 through Tuesday, Dec. 24 – a value they can only find at Kohl’s.** Take an extra 20% off $100 or more, or take 15% off: Everyone shopping in-store and on Kohls.com will receive 15% off purchases under $100 and 20% off purchases of $100 or more beginning Tuesday, Dec. 10 through Tuesday, Dec. 24.**

Everyone shopping in-store and on Kohls.com will receive 15% off purchases under $100 and 20% off purchases of $100 or more beginning Tuesday, Dec. 10 through Tuesday, Dec. 24.** $10 off $50 Jewelry: Shoppers will receive $10 off a $50 jewelry purchase Tuesday, Dec. 10 through Tuesday, Dec. 24.**

Even More Ways to Save at Kohl’s

Customers can get even more savings during last-minute shopping with Kohl’s Charge and great loyalty programs.

Kohl’s Charge: Kohl’s Charge, our private label credit card, is perfect for customers looking to maximize their savings with exclusive discounts all year long that can be combined with Kohl’s great sale prices and special offers. Even better — as a limited time offer, customers can save 35% on their first purchase throughout the holiday shopping season when they open an account at any Kohl's store nationwide. Subject to credit approval.

Kohl’s Charge, our private label credit card, is perfect for customers looking to maximize their savings with exclusive discounts all year long that can be combined with Kohl’s great sale prices and special offers. Even better — as a limited time offer, customers can save 35% on their first purchase throughout the holiday shopping season when they open an account at any Kohl's store nationwide. Subject to credit approval. Yes2You Rewards: Kohl’s Yes2You Rewards program offers savings on must-have products every time customers shop at Kohl’s. Yes2You members earn one point for every dollar they spend and receive a $5 reward for every 100 points, no matter how they pay, with no limit on points earned and at no cost to join. Customers can use Rewards on all of their favorite brands, with no brand exclusions.

Kohl’s Yes2You Rewards program offers savings on must-have products every time customers shop at Kohl’s. Yes2You members earn one point for every dollar they spend and receive a $5 reward for every 100 points, no matter how they pay, with no limit on points earned and at no cost to join. Customers can use Rewards on all of their favorite brands, with no brand exclusions. Kohl’s Rewards: Kohl’s Rewards loyalty program, currently piloting in Austin, Texas; Baltimore, Md.; Buffalo, N.Y.; Indianapolis, Ind.; Kansas City, Mo.; Minneapolis, Minn.; Nashville, Tenn.; Phoenix, Ariz.; Raleigh, N.C.; Rochester, N.Y., San Antonio, Texas; St. Louis, Mo.; and Washington, D.C.; delivers value to Kohl’s Rewards customers this holiday season with the opportunity to earn Kohl’s Cash on every purchase, every day.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohl’s offers amazing national and exclusive brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in our stores, online at Kohls.com and on Kohl's mobile app. Since its founding, Kohl's has given more than $700 million to support communities nationwide, with a focus on family health and wellness. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.

*Store hours may vary by location. See Kohls.com for details.

**Terms, conditions and exclusions apply.

Kohl’s Cash® is not legal tender. No cash back. Kohl’s Cash® Redeem: One coupon can be redeemed for one transaction in store or online during the stated redeem window with any other offer; any unused amount will be forfeited. Kohl’s Cash® coupons and other dollar-off discounts will be applied prior to percent-off total purchase discounts/coupons. Kohl’s Cash® coupon may not be redeemed (1) on purchases of Kohl’s Cares® cause merchandise or other charitable items; (2) to purchase Gift Cards; (3) as price adjustments on prior purchases; (4) to reduce a Kohl’s Charge or any third-party charge account balance; or (5) to pay for any services or fees, including taxes and shipping. Return value of merchandise purchased with a Kohl’s Cash® coupon may be subject to adjustment. Coupon is nontransferable. See associate for details.

