20.12.2019 13:49:00

Last Day for Trading With BTA in Heliospectra AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The last day for trading in the company's paid subscribed shares, HELIO BTA, is December 30, 2019.

Information about paid subscribed shares:
Short name: HELIO BTA
ISIN Code: SE0013460771
Last day of trading: December 30, 2019

Financial and legal advisors

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB is a financial advisor and MAQS Advokatbyrå is legal advisor to Heliospectra in connection with the rights issue.

For further information, please contact:

Ali Ahmadian, CEO of Heliospectra

+46 (0)72-203-6344

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13,30 CET on December 20, 2019.

About Heliospectra AB (publ)

HeliospectraAB (publ) (OTCQB: HLS, FIRST NORTH: HELIO) is the global leader in intelligent lighting technology, light control systems and related services for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environments. With the vision to make commercial crop production more connected and resource-efficient, Heliospectra integrates customized LED spectral strategies with real-time response and artificial intelligence to create predictable and reliable business forecasts and harvest results. Founded in 2006, Heliospectra is committed to helping growers and commercial producers across six continents consistently increase yields and produce crops with quality appearance, superior nutritional or medicinal value and longer shelf life, harvest after harvest. Heliospectra is the recipient of multiple international awards and recognitions. For more information, please visit https://www.heliospectra.com.

Redeye is Heliospectra's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Certifiedadviser@redeye.se  | +46 (0) 8-121-576-90

Important information

This press release does not constitute an offer for any securities in Heliospectra. The issue is not directed to shareholders or other investors residing in the United States, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, Singapore, South Africa or New Zealand, or in any other country where participation in the issue would require additional prospectuses, registration or other measures than Swedish law or conflict with rules in such country. No subscription rights, paid subscription shares, shares or other securities issued by Heliospectra have been registered or will be registered under the United States Securities Act 1933, or under the securities legislation in any state in the United States or any province law in Canada. Therefore, no subscription rights, paid subscribed shares, shares or other securities issued by Heliospectra may be transferred or offered for sale in the United States or Canada other than in such exceptional cases that do not require registration. The issue is only aimed at (i) persons who are outside the UK; (ii) to professional investors covered by Article 19 (5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (in its current wording); or (iii) other persons to whom it may lawfully be directed.

Investor Relations:

Ali Ahmadian, CEO of Heliospectra | +46 (0)72-203-6344 | ir@heliospectra.com

http://www.heliospectra.com 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/heliospectra/r/last-day-for-trading-with-bta-in-heliospectra-ab--publ-,c2996563

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/5333/2996563/1165588.pdf

Release

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/last-day-for-trading-with-bta-in-heliospectra-ab-publ-300978297.html

SOURCE Heliospectra

