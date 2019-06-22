Last Chance for Big Savings During Red Tag Savings Event at Glendale Nissan

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While many drivers know Nissan for their popular sedans and SUVs, the manufacturer's Frontier and TITAN truck models shine in a league of their own. As the weather continues to get warmer as summer officially begins, now is the perfect time to buy a new vehicle. That's why Glendale Nissan, a Nissan dealership serving the Glendale Heights and surrounding areas, is reminding drivers it is the last chance to save big during the Red Tag Savings event.

The Red Tag Savings event gives Nissan trucks full focus, as car shoppers will be able to get discounts on the popular truck models. For example, drivers can get $500 of Nissan Customer Cash with the purchase of the 2019 Nissan Frontier S model, as well as get $1,000 Nissan Customer Cash with the purchase of the 2019 Nissan TITAN SV model.

Be sure to act quickly, as these deals won't last for too much longer as the Red Tag Savings event ends at the end of the month. If a truck isn't desirable, car shoppers can also get behind the wheel of any of the in-stock Nissan models.

Glendale Nissan is a full-service dealership that specializes in new and used Nissan vehicles. Those interested in shopping for a new truck during the Red Tag Savings event can get in touch with the dealership by visiting http://www.glendalenissan.com or by dialing 630-469-6100 to speak to a representative directly.

SOURCE Glendale Nissan