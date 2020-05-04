+++ Bitcoin Kurs explodiert und durchbricht 8.000 USD - Jetzt noch vor dem Halving handeln! +++ -w-
Laser Technology, Inc. LaserSoft® WorkSite App is Now Available

CENTENNIAL, Colo., May 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laser Technology, Inc. (LTI), released their free LaserSoft® WorkSite app on April 20, 2020, and is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play. This is the first app LTI has built that does not require the use of a laser, allowing measurements to be manually typed in.

For instance, WorkSite lets you create projects composed of any combination of photo records, text records, and photos with annotations, and provides a Quick Notes function that quickly captures a measurement record with a short note.

LTI's LaserSoft WorkSite app was designed to work intuitively with LTI's new TruPoint™ 200h dual indoor/outdoor laser rangefinder for making daily measurement work easier, safer, and more efficient. WorkSite's Projects module provides maximum flexibility in documenting assets, infrastructure, or resources that are important for professionals working in these core industries: Insurance, Real Estate, Construction, Utilities, and Forestry.

Furthermore, GPX reports from WorkSite can be imported into your current GPS/GNSS and Software/Apps with your existing data.

Projects from the WorkSite app can be uploaded to a dashboard on Laser Tech's first ever cloud program: http://www.lasertech.cloud. This service allows users to store up to three active projects for free. The WorkSite dashboard includes all app functions (except receiving laser data which can be manually typed in), plus:

  • Re-order and organize measurement records for reports,
  • Add, subtract, multiply and divide measurement records (create a total square footage for all walls, for example),
  • Access photos across all projects and add them to new or existing projects, and
  • Use Map View to view and select projects by geography.

The launch of LaserSoft WorkSite app extends the reach of LTI solutions and its Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) campaign. LTI is continuously working to strengthen third-party integrations and provide easy and accessible solutions to any user who is looking to overcome a hitch in their workflow.

To learn more about pricing, receive a list of Authorized Dealers in your area, or to speak directly with an LTI representative, please call 1.303.649.1000.

About Laser Technology, Inc.
Laser Technology, Inc. is a Colorado-based manufacturer devoted to the design and manufacture of innovative laser-based speed and distance measurement instruments to address real-world needs and applications, including speed enforcement, incident investigation, forestry, mining, utilities, surveying and industrial process control. Visit http://www.lasertech.com for additional information.

 

SOURCE Laser Technology, Inc.

