04.12.2019 05:00:00

Lasair Aesthetic Health Sponsors Toys for Tots to Give Free Toys to Children in Need

DENVER, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lasair Aesthetic Health Sponsors Toys for Tots to Give Free Toys to Children in Need

Dr. Alexis Parker, MD Gives Five Units of Botox to Patients Who Bring in Toys During the Holidays

Lasair Aesthetic Health is spreading holiday cheer again this year by sponsoring the Toys for Tots program. From now until Christmas, patients who bring in a toy or toys worth more than 25-dollars, will get FIVE units of Botox (a $60 value) for free from Lasair.

Dr. Alexis Parker, MD and her staff at Lasair Aesthetic Health have donated hundreds of toys to the Toys for Tots Program over the past decade. They are thrilled to once again accept donations and take another sleigh full of toys (a.k.a. a mini-van) for the Marine Toys for Tots donation center. "I feel so lucky to have such wonderful patients with caring hearts who donate toys for those who are less fortunate in our community," Dr. Parker said.

The Toys for Tots program has collected and distributed toys to children in need for nearly 70-years to help children throughout the United States to experience the joy of Christmas. The Marine Toys for Tots Program collected and distributed 18-million toys to seven million less fortunate children over this past year.

Dr. Alexis Parker, M.D. is board certified by the American Academy of Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine and has been labeled one of Denver's top non-surgical aesthetic physicians. Fellowship trained in plastic surgery at the University of California at Irvine, Dr. Parker has been practicing medicine for more than three decades. She started as an emergency room physician in inner city hospitals, but eventually turned to her true passion: helping people look and feel their best, by using the latest in non-invasive cosmetic dermatology procedures which include laser technology, injecting techniques, and home skin care.

CONTACT: Jesse Luginbuhl (303) 782-5082

6780 E Hampden Avenue Denver, CO 80224

 

SOURCE Lasair Aesthetic Health, P.C.

