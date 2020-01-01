01.01.2020 03:12:00

Las Vegas commercial real estate company factors in two $40 million deals to close out 2019

HENDERSON, Nev., Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gatski Commercial Real Estate, a Las Vegas company, recently completed its second $40 million-plus deal in several months, representing the buyer in the $40.2 million sale of the Anthem Highlands retail complex in Henderson.

Gatski Commercial President and Chief Executive Officer Frank Gatski joined Gatski Commercial brokers Laramie Bracken and Brenda Olson in representing the buyer Equus Anthem Highlands, LLC in the deal for the 118,613-square-foot property at 2810-2930 Bicentennial Parkway in Henderson.

The complex was fully occupied at sale; tenants included Albertsons, CVS, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Starbucks.

Gleb Lvovich of the Newport Beach, California, office of commercial real estate company Jones Lang LaSalle represented the seller, Phillips Edison & Co. in the deal, which closed in less than 60 days.

Over the summer, Gatski Commercial represented a private seller, Equus Investment Group, LP who sold the 358,181-square-foot Equus Business Center at 3400 Desert Inn Road, 3110-3230 Polaris Ave. and 3401 Sirius Ave. in Las Vegas for approximately $42 million to Irvine, California-based MCA Realty. The property was approximately 90 percent occupied when it was sold, listing 180 tenants. Dan Doherty from Colliers, Gabe Telles and Ali Roesener from Gatski Commercial represented the buyer and Frank Gatski represented the seller.

Frank Gatski, whose commercial real estate career spans nearly three decades, has deep roots in the Las Vegas Valley, having lived in Las Vegas for more than 40 years.

With the Anthem Village Highlands deal closed, Bracken and Olson will direct leasing; Gatski Commercial will also manage the property.

Visit http://www.gatskicommercial.com to learn more about Gatski Commercial.

Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12804178

Press release distributed by PRLog

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/las-vegas-commercial-real-estate-company-factors-in-two-40-million-deals-to-close-out-2019-300980260.html

SOURCE Gatski Commercial Real Estate Services

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

30.12.19
EUR/USD – Widerstand geknackt
27.12.19
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum steigt der Euro zum Dollar auf den höchsten Stand seit vier Monaten - Franken schwächt sich ab
Cembra Money Bank hat wohl die Finma im Haus - Cembra mit Stellungnahme - Aktie tiefer
Gold 2019: Handelskonflikt und Rezessionsfurcht erfreuen Gold-Anleger
Die teuersten Konzerne der Welt: Nestlé vom Börsenwert her europaweit an der Spitze
SMI nach Rekordjahr am letzten Handelstag 2019 im Minus -- DAX beendet Sitzung tiefer - starkes Plus in 2019
Cannabis-Aktien 2020: Das könnte nächstes Jahr bevorstehen
4. Quartal 2019: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Bank von Litauen will eigene Krypto-Coins herausbringen
2019: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Jahr
Die besten DAX-Aktien 2019: Diese Gewinne hätten Anleger einstreichen können

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI nach Rekordjahr am letzten Handelstag 2019 im Minus -- DAX beendet Sitzung tiefer - starkes Plus in 2019
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag des Jahres mit Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex wies rote Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;