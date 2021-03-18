Laryngeal Cancer Therapeutics Market to Grow by USD 635.07 Million during 2021-2025|Amgen Inc. and AstraZeneca Plc Emerge as Key Contributors to Growth |Technavio

NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The global laryngeal cancer therapeutics market is expected to grow by USD 635.07 million during 2021-2025, as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2020 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Laryngeal Cancer Therapeutics Market Analysis Report by Type (Biologics and Small molecules) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.

The laryngeal cancer therapeutics market is driven by the increasing prevalence of laryngeal cancer. In addition, the increasing number of reimbursement programs is anticipated to boost the growth of the laryngeal cancer therapeutics market.

The increasing risk factors and increasing use of tobacco products for laryngeal cancer are some of the major drivers of the global laryngeal cancer therapeutics market. Smoking and consumption of tobacco products are known to be the causes of approximately 75% of laryngeal cancer cases. The high mortality rate and the prevalence of the indication are leading to an increase in the use of therapeutics such as chemotherapy and targeted therapy for the treatment. Also, factors such as the increasing incidence of HPV-caused cancers are driving the growth of the market due to the metastatic nature of the virus. Hence, the global laryngeal cancer therapeutics market is expected to benefit from the increasing prevalence of the indication during the forecast period.

Major Five Laryngeal Cancer Therapeutics Companies:

Amgen Inc.

Amgen Inc. operates business through the Unified segment. The company provides Vectibix (panitumumab) as a first-line treatment to patients with recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell head and neck cancer.

AstraZeneca Plc

AstraZeneca Plc operates business through the Unified segment. The company provides early treatment for Laryngeal cancer by seeking to combat metastatic and resistant disease, exploring ctDNA, and by defining new biomarkers and therapeutic targets.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. operates business through the Unified segment. The company provides Opdivo (nivolumab) injection, for intravenous use, for the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. operates business through Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The company provides XELODA, TECENTRIQ, and AVASTIN medicines to treat laryngeal cancer.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc. operates business through Pharmaceuticals, Animal health, and Others. The company provides KEYTRUDA which is a medicine used in the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer.

Laryngeal Cancer Therapeutics Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

Biologics - size and forecast 2020-2025

Small molecules - size and forecast 2020-2025

Laryngeal Cancer Therapeutics Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025

ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

