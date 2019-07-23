Larry Rosenwinkel Joins Deco Lighting As Vice President of Sales

COMMERCE, Calif., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deco Lighting, a leading manufacturer of next-generation lighting solutions and wireless control systems, has hired Larry Rosenwinkel as Vice President of Sales, managing all sales for North America, with an emphasis on Deco's new specification-grade architectural products. Steve Schwartz, who held the position for the past six years, segues to Vice President of Energy Sales, managing Deco Lighting's energy, retrofit and Esco channels.

Larry Rosenwinkel comes to Deco from Amerlux, where, as Director of Sales for the West and Northwest, he ran architectural lighting sales since 2014. Before that he was employed at Facility Solutions Group (FSG) as Director of Fixtures and Specifications.

As Deco Lighting moves deeper into the specification-grade architectural channel with best-in-class products using 5-channel color tuning, wireless integration, circadian rhythm capabilities and glare control optics, the inclusion of a specification team leader has become essential. Larry's knowledge of this sector, his specifier relationships, and his management skills made him the top choice for the position.

"Our team of engineers, led by Director of Product Development and Engineering Michael Bailey, has been building spec grade fixtures for the creative office space for the past two years," says Deco Lighting President Ben Pouladian. "High-end users such as Google and Apple have acquired millions of square feet of office space and their tastes demand quality luminaires that integrate effectively and efficiently into their building management control systems. Larry has already stepped into this space and he knows the value that high-performance, controllable lighting brings to the market."

Deco has recently split its lighting portfolio into two distinct categories: Deco Architectural designs and develops beautiful, advanced LED lighting solutions for the architectural market that connects people with their environment; Deco Energy is a leader in commercial-grade LED lighting solutions, specializing in next-generation technologies that deliver superior light quality and high energy-efficiency.

"I've watched Deco grow over the years, from selling mostly commodity products to where they are now, with specification-grade, high-quality luminaires. I've table-topped their linear fixtures against the best linear manufacturers in the industry and, I have to say, I'm impressed," says Larry Rosenwinkel. "I love Deco's vision and I'm excited to help build their plans for the future."

"We needed to find someone who understands that our brand is built on quality lighting and cutting-edge technology," adds Deco's CEO Sam Sinai. "At Deco we create fixtures that produce the best lighting for any application. We do this in partnership with industry innovators such as Lutron, Nichia, Osram, and Enlighted, while also incorporating our own proprietary wireless system, Deco Bluetooth Mesh. Larry gets the technology and he knows how it can be used to create a better lighting experience for the enduser."

About DECO Lighting®

Based in Commerce, California, DECO Lighting was launched in 2005 and has since become a leading provider of innovative lighting fixtures and systems for the commercial, municipal, and utility markets, now specializing in specification-grade lighting fixtures for the creative office space. Continually winning industry awards and patents for their unique US-made products and designs, DECO Lighting utilizes the latest and most advanced lighting technologies to improve lighting quality, increase efficiency, and sustain the environment. Partnered with leading LED manufacturer Nichia, DECO builds its products using best-in-class components and drivers and maintains the lowest failure rate of any manufacturer in the industry. DECO is a recognized for its innovation and design and is committed to delivering superior value to its customers and clients on a consistent basis. For more information, please visit http://www.getdeco.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Mike Scaboo

Social Media / Marketing Coordinator

Deco Lighting

mscaboo@getdeco.com

(310) 366-6866 ext. 238

SOURCE Deco Lighting Inc