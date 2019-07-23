+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
23.07.2019 02:00:00

Larry Rosenwinkel Joins Deco Lighting As Vice President of Sales

COMMERCE, Calif., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deco Lighting, a leading manufacturer of next-generation lighting solutions and wireless control systems, has hired Larry Rosenwinkel as Vice President of Sales, managing all sales for North America, with an emphasis on Deco's new specification-grade architectural products. Steve Schwartz, who held the position for the past six years, segues to Vice President of Energy Sales, managing Deco Lighting's energy, retrofit and Esco channels.

Larry Rosenwinkel comes to Deco from Amerlux, where, as Director of Sales for the West and Northwest, he ran architectural lighting sales since 2014. Before that he was employed at Facility Solutions Group (FSG) as Director of Fixtures and Specifications.

As Deco Lighting moves deeper into the specification-grade architectural channel with best-in-class products using 5-channel color tuning, wireless integration, circadian rhythm capabilities and glare control optics, the inclusion of a specification team leader has become essential. Larry's knowledge of this sector, his specifier relationships, and his management skills made him the top choice for the position.

"Our team of engineers, led by Director of Product Development and Engineering Michael Bailey, has been building spec grade fixtures for the creative office space for the past two years," says Deco Lighting President Ben Pouladian. "High-end users such as Google and Apple have acquired millions of square feet of office space and their tastes demand quality luminaires that integrate effectively and efficiently into their building management control systems. Larry has already stepped into this space and he knows the value that high-performance, controllable lighting brings to the market."

Deco has recently split its lighting portfolio into two distinct categories: Deco Architectural designs and develops beautiful, advanced LED lighting solutions for the architectural market that connects people with their environment; Deco Energy is a leader in commercial-grade LED lighting solutions, specializing in next-generation technologies that deliver superior light quality and high energy-efficiency.

"I've watched Deco grow over the years, from selling mostly commodity products to where they are now, with specification-grade, high-quality luminaires. I've table-topped their linear fixtures against the best linear manufacturers in the industry and, I have to say, I'm impressed," says Larry Rosenwinkel. "I love Deco's vision and I'm excited to help build their plans for the future."

"We needed to find someone who understands that our brand is built on quality lighting and cutting-edge technology," adds Deco's CEO Sam Sinai. "At Deco we create fixtures that produce the best lighting for any application. We do this in partnership with industry innovators such as Lutron, Nichia, Osram, and Enlighted, while also incorporating our own proprietary wireless system, Deco Bluetooth Mesh. Larry gets the technology and he knows how it can be used to create a better lighting experience for the enduser."

About DECO Lighting®

Based in Commerce, California, DECO Lighting was launched in 2005 and has since become a leading provider of innovative lighting fixtures and systems for the commercial, municipal, and utility markets, now specializing in specification-grade lighting fixtures for the creative office space. Continually winning industry awards and patents for their unique US-made products and designs, DECO Lighting utilizes the latest and most advanced lighting technologies to improve lighting quality, increase efficiency, and sustain the environment. Partnered with leading LED manufacturer Nichia, DECO builds its products using best-in-class components and drivers and maintains the lowest failure rate of any manufacturer in the industry. DECO is a recognized for its innovation and design and is committed to delivering superior value to its customers and clients on a consistent basis. For more information, please visit http://www.getdeco.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Mike Scaboo
Social Media / Marketing Coordinator
Deco Lighting
mscaboo@getdeco.com
(310) 366-6866 ext. 238

 

SOURCE Deco Lighting Inc

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

22.07.19
Schweizer Aktien werden in der EU nicht mehr gehandelt - Ask Sparkojote feat. BX Swiss
22.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Nestlé, LafargeHolcim, Zurich Insurance Group
22.07.19
Favoritenwechsel bei Edelmetallen: Silber läuft Gold den Rang ab
22.07.19
Börsengiganten öffnen ihre Bücher
22.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
22.07.19
Vontobel: derimail - Die Schweizer Lieblingswerte in diversen Währungen
22.07.19
SMI gibt 10.000er-Marke wieder ab
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.07.19
Schroders: Warum Anleger Unternehmensanleihen unterschätzen könnten
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Schweizer Aktien werden in der EU nicht mehr gehandelt - Ask Sparkojote feat. BX Swiss

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

KW 29: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Darum fällt der Euro zum Franken auf ein Zweijahrestief
Meyer-Burger-Aktien fallen auf Rekordtief: Geschäftsmodell wird hinterfragt und alle Optionen geprüft
So hat sich die Rolle Chinas für die Weltwirtschaft verändert
Elon Musks Startup erzielt Fortschritt bei Gehirn-OPs: Telepathie bald realisierbar?
Julius Bär verzeichnet im Halbjahr tiefere Gewinnzahlen - Aktie klar im Plus
Dow Jones schliesst stabil -- SMI beendet Handel leicht tiefer -- DAX schliesst etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Ausblick: UBS präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Wirecard erhebt wohl schwere Anschuldigungen gegen Financial Times
Continental-Aktie nachbörslich schwach: Continental meldet Gewinnwarnung - Q2-Gewinn rückläufig

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow Jones schliesst stabil -- SMI beendet Handel leicht tiefer -- DAX schliesst etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich zum Wochenstart leicht im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX präsentierte sich auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street notierte am Montag moderat im Plus. Die asiatischen Börsen starteten mit Verlusten in die neue Woche.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB