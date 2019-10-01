+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
01.10.2019 17:39:00

Larry David's Narration of Adult Bedtime Story F**K, NOW THERE ARE TWO OF YOU Now Available Through Dreamscape Media

HOLLAND, Ohio, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreamscape Media, the publishing and entertainment arm of Midwest Tape, today announced the audiobook debut of Adam Mansbach's F**K, NOW THERE ARE TWO OF YOU, with narration by Larry David. The third installment in Mansbach's international best-selling GO THE F**K TO SLEEP series, F**K, NOW THERE ARE TWO OF YOU, addresses, with radical honesty, the family implosion that occurs when a second child arrives. Dreamscape Media tapped Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm mastermind--and proud second-born child--Larry David to lend his voice to the audiobook recording. Coinciding with its print release, David's audiobook narration is now available for readers with a valid library card to enjoy on hoopla digital. The audiobook is also available for purchase via Amazon, Audible, Apple, Google; and all major outlets.

"When I heard that Larry David was going to voice this book, I jumped up and down with joy - which was awkward, because I was getting a vasectomy at the time," said New York Times Bestselling Author and creator of F**K, NOW THERE ARE TWO OF YOU, Adam Mansbach. "David's a f**king national treasure, and he did just as fantastic a job as you'd expect. I can't wait for you to hear it."

David's narration follows in the foul-mouthed footsteps of previous series narrators, Samuel L. Jackson and Bryan Cranston. David's take will voice the loving monologue about a new addition to the family, addressed to a big sibling and shot through with Mansbach's trademark profane truth-telling.

"The GO THE F**K TO SLEEP series has delighted--and stunned--publishers and parents alike, and that's a beautiful thing," said Dreamscape Media Publisher Tammy Faxel. "We needed someone who could bring that magic to the latest iteration. Larry pairs shock factor with heart, pulling from his own experience with fatherhood. We're excited for audiences worldwide to experience how Larry will bring Adam's trademark profane truth-telling to life."

Public library patrons across the U.S. can instantly download and listen to F**K, NOW THERE ARE TWO OF YOU in its entirety through hoopla digital, Midwest Tape's mobile and online service for public libraries. The audiobook is also available in both digital and physical formats for purchase on Amazon, Audible, Kobo, Scribed, Apple, Google and Nook.

About Dreamscape Media:

Dreamscape Media (dreamscapeab.com) is a privately held media development firm focusing on audio and video production, distribution and licensing in the publishing and video markets, with an emphasis on the library/educational market. The company produces fiction and non‐fiction audiobooks, book-based children's read‐along video programs, and offers video distribution services. Titles are available to both library and retail channels in physical and digital formats. Dreamscape has received hundreds of awards and accolades for high quality audio productions, including a 2018 Audie Award, the highest award for audiobook production. Dreamscape is the publishing arm of Midwest Tape – a trusted partner to public libraries for nearly 30 years. To learn more, visit Dreamscapeab.com and connect with Dreamscape on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Larry David’s audiobook narration of F**K, NOW THERE ARE TWO OF YOU is now available to enjoy on hoopla digital; and everywhere audiobooks are sold

(PRNewsfoto/Dreamscape Media)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/larry-davids-narration-of-adult-bedtime-story-fk-now-there-are-two-of-you-now-available-through-dreamscape-media-300928874.html

SOURCE Dreamscape Media

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:21
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
15:17
Vontobel: VW trotz Dieselskandal solide unterwegs
13:30
Gold fällt auf 2-Monatstief
08:48
SMI - Das Rekordhoch ist zum Greifen nah
30.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.60% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (57.5%) auf Idorsia Ltd
30.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Enorme Lebensdauer: Wann kommt Teslas Million-Meilen-Batterie?
Besteht ein Zusammenhang zwischen dem Goldpreis und Donald Trumps Politik?
Tesla-Fahrzeuge: Ende des kostenlosen Internetzugangs?
ams-Aktie gewinnt, OSRAM-Aktie im Minush: Keine Verlängerung der Angebotsfrist für OSRAM-Aktionäre
Sunrise-Aktie büsst ein: Sunrise strebt für UPC-Übernahme geringere Kapitalerhöhung an
SMI mit herben Abschlägen -- DAX beendet Handel tief im Minus -- Nikkei schliesst mit postiven Vorzeichen
SMI beendet Handel in Grün -- US-Handel endet im Plus -- DAX letztendlich höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
NIO-Aktie auf Talfahrt - Tesla-Konkurrent in der Krise
September 2019: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Addex-Aktie verliert: Addex schreibt wegen höherer Forschungsausgaben Verlust im Halbjahr

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI mit herben Abschlägen -- DAX beendet Handel tief im Minus -- Nikkei schliesst mit postiven Vorzeichen
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich am Dienstag deutlich schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt fiel am Nachmittag kräftig zurück. Die Wall Street verliert nach schwachen US-Daten. Japans Börse zeigte sich am Dienstag freundlich, während an den Börsen in Hongkong und China feiertagsbedingt kein Handel stattfand.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB