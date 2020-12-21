Larry Benke Retires from Cervus Board

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Cervus Equipment Corporation ("Cervus" or the "Company") (TSX: CERV) today announced that Larry Benke, former Lead Independent Director and Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee, has retired effective December 19, 2020.

"Since his appointment in April of 2012, Cervus has benefited from Mr. Benke's widespread technical and executive experience, his Board governance experience in both private and public companies and as a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD). He served as an invaluable contributor to Cervus' Board," said Peter Lacey, Chair of the Board. "The Board of Directors and management wish Mr. Benke a happy and enjoyable retirement."

With the retirement of Mr. Benke, Cervus' Board of Directors will consist of 6 members, and the Board has appointed Steven Collicutt as Lead Independent Director and Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee. "Mr. Collicutt is an experienced board member and ICD graduate with a wealth of business experience, and we look forward to his leadership in his new roles," said Mr. Lacey.

About Cervus Equipment

Cervus provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets across Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Throughout its territories and across its diverse markets, Cervus dealerships are united in delivering sales and support of the market-leading equipment our customers depend on to earn a living. The Company operates 64 Cervus dealerships and is the authorized representative of leading equipment brands including: John Deere agricultural equipment; Peterbilt transportation equipment; and Clark, Sellick, Doosan, JLG and Baumann material handling equipment. Its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol "CERV".

