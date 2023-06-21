Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'174 -0.4%  SPI 14'706 -0.4%  Dow 34'072 0.1%  DAX 16'023 -0.6%  Euro 0.9805 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'323 -0.5%  Gold 1'932 -0.2%  Bitcoin 26'810 5.2%  Dollar 0.8950 -0.3%  Öl 77.2 2.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
GAM-Aktie tiefer: Ausserordentliche GV am 25. August geplant
Swiss Re-Aktie verliert: Weltweit riesige Versicherungslücke
Bellevue-Aktie tiefer: Gewinneinbruch im ersten Halbjahr erwartet
Implenia-Aktie höher: Zwei Grossaufträge erhalten
FedEx-Aktie unter Druck: Nachfrageschwäche drückt Ergebnis
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864Lonza1384101NVIDIA994529Logitech2575132Idorsia36346343ABB1222171
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Coloplast A-S Aktie [Valor: 20259063 / ISIN: DK0060448595]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.06.2023 18:05:53

Largest shareholder and Foundation to secure Coloplast future with new holding company

Coloplast A-S
109.67 CHF -1.13%
Kaufen Verkaufen

As part of a generational change, the largest shareholder in Coloplast A/S, Niels Peter Louis-Hansen, will establish a new holding company. The company will be co-founded with Coloplast’s second-largest shareholder, the Aage & Johanne Louis-Hansen Foundation. The holding company will enable the stable and long-term development of Coloplast. The joint holding company will own approximately 30% of the company capital and have approximately 52% of the votes in Coloplast.

”Coloplast has benefitted from a stable and long-term ownership for almost seven decades. Today’s announcement from Coloplast’s largest shareholder, Niels Peter Louis-Hansen, indicates a clear intention to create a structure that will guarantee an equally stable and long-term ownership for decades to come. Naturally, the Coloplast Board of Directors and executive leadership support this fully,” says Lars Rasmussen, Chairman of the Coloplast Board of Directors.

The new holding company will ensure that Coloplast’s two largest shareholders will continue to speak with one voice on matters related to the company. The holding company will also give Niels Peter Louis-Hansen the opportunity to create a new non-profit foundation at a later point in time through a donation of the Coloplast shares that he owns through the holding company.

Contacts
For more information regarding the new holding company or questions directed at Niels Peter Louis-Hansen:

Louise Münter
lmm@impactpartners.dk
+45 40486634

Questions directed at Coloplast:

Peter Mønster
Sr. Media Relations Manager, Corporate Communications
+45 49112623
dkpete@coloplast.com 

Aleksandra Dimovska
Senior Director, Investor Relations
+45 49112458
dkadim@coloplast.com

Attachments


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Coloplast A-S (B)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Coloplast A-S (B)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wie ist die Volatilität des Bitcoins zu deuten? Wo steht er am Ende des Jahres und welche Kryptowährungen sind ausserdem interessant?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Rino Borini, Unternehmer und Kryptoexperte im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Bitcoin = Gold 2.0 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12:30 Ethereum Kurs steigt wieder über 1.800 Dollar – die Gründe
10:36 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
10:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
09:37 Abwärtstrend setzt sich fort
09:31 Marktüberblick: Chemiesektor im Fokus
20.06.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Georg Fischer, Givaudan, Kühne + Nagel
20.06.23 Bitcoin = Gold 2.0 | BX Swiss TV
15.06.23 Julius Bär: 20.45% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'629.14 19.42 IQSSMU
Short 11'892.70 13.29 6SSMPU
Short 12'294.36 8.97 F1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'173.65 21.06.2023 17:31:15
Long 10'686.80 18.61 XDSSMU
Long 10'478.03 13.79 VXSSMU
Long 10'021.04 8.86 5SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Santhera-Aktie leichter: Lizenzabkommen für Vamorolone ermöglicht finanziellen Befreiungsschlag
S&P 500 verlässt den Bärenmarkt: So könnte es weitergehen, wenn sich die Börsengeschichte wiederholt
Credit Suisse-Analyst wenig begeistert von Meyer Burger - Warum er das Kursziel dennoch anhebt
KI-Aktien mit Potenzial: Welche Branchenvertreter Starinvestorin Cathie Wood neben NVIDIA bevorzugt
Trotz rückläufiger Inflation: SGKB geht von einem kräftigen Zinsschritt der SNB im Juni aus
Idorsia erhält Brückenfinanzierung von Jean-Paul Clozel - Idorsia-Aktie schwächer
Nach Powell-Anhörung: SMI und DAX letztendlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Mittwochshandel
Gewinnmitnahmen: US-Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten -- SMI und DAX letztlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich schwächer
Rieter-Aktie im Plus: Rieter ernennt Oliver Streuli zum Finanzchef
Holcim-Aktie fester: Holcim trennt sich von Lafarge-Geschäft in Südafrika

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit