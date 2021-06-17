SMI 12’011 0.2%  SPI 15’396 0.2%  Dow 33’789 -0.7%  DAX 15’728 0.1%  Euro 1.0927 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’158 0.2%  Gold 1’772 -2.2%  Bitcoin 35’349 1.5%  Dollar 0.9185 1.1%  Öl 72.2 -2.2% 
17.06.2021 19:00:00

Largest Marketing Artificial Intelligence Event Returns September 13-14, 2021

CLEVELAND, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute announced today the second Marketing Artificial Intelligence Conference (MAICON) event will take place Sept. 13-14, 2021. This year's event, which includes more than 20 speakers, will be an all-digital experience.

Marketing Artificial Intelligence Conference (MAICON) 2021 will be held Sept. 13-14, 2021. The virtual event will include over a dozen main stage and breakout sessions by industry leaders, all with the singular goal of helping marketers understand, pilot and successfully scale AI.

MAICON 2021 will include over a dozen main stage and breakout sessions by industry leaders, all with the singular goal of helping marketers understand, pilot and successfully scale AI.

Sessions are targeted toward next-gen marketers — those ready to transform their digital marketing and build their competitive advantage using AI.

Cade Metz, author of Genius Makers and award-winning New York Times journalist and technology correspondent, is this year's closing keynote speaker. His keynote and fireside chat is titled "Genius Makers: The Mavericks Who Brought AI to Google, Facebook and the World."

"Genius Makers is phenomenal," said Paul Roetzer, Marketing AI Institute founder and CEO. "There were so many incredible inside stories about the deep learning movement that I'd never heard, and I'm thrilled that Cade will share his knowledge with our MAICON community. As soon as I read his book, I knew we had to have him speak to our audience."

Other featured speakers and sessions include:

  • Karen Hao, Senior AI Editor, MIT Technology Review: Responsible AI: Ethics, Innovation, and Lessons Learned from Big Tech
  • Jim Lecinski, Clinical Associate Professor of Marketing, Northwestern University—Kellogg School of Management: AI for CMOs: How Marketing Leaders Are Transforming Their Talent, Tech and Strategy [Panel]
  • Anna Metsäranta, Business AI Lead, Solita Oy: Wonder Why Your AI Investments Fail? Here's Why
  • Paul Roetzer, Founder and CEO, Marketing AI Institute: The (Artificially) Intelligent Enterprise: How to Grow Smarter with AI
  • Mathew Sweezey, Director of Market Strategy, Salesforce: Reaching The Post AI Consumer
  • Leo Tenenblat, Chief Product Officer, Drift: AI for Revenue Acceleration

The agenda will be finalized in June. All updates will be made on the event website, www.MAICON.ai.

Registration is required. Passes start at $79 for the live, virtual event consisting of keynotes and networking opportunities. There is also an all-access pass that includes the MAICON live event days, 12-month on-demand access to all MAICON sessions, Marketing AI Academy, and certifications.

"We want attendees to have options when it comes to pass type," said Cathy McPhillips, Marketing AI Institute chief growth officer. "The virtual experience connects our speakers, attendees, and AI partners during MAICON week, and the all-access pass provides a deeper, more holistic experience aimed to provide career-changing educational opportunities and certifications."

About Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute
Marketing AI Institute is an online education and conference business that makes AI approachable and actionable to marketing leaders around the world. The Institute hosts the annual Marketing Artificial Intelligence Conference (MAICON), and runs the AI Academy for Marketers online education platform and community. Learn more at www.MarketingAIinstitute.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/largest-marketing-artificial-intelligence-event-returns-september-13-14-2021-301314903.html

SOURCE Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute

﻿

