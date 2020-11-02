Largest Long Island Solar Provider Expands Business to NY Boroughs and Tri-State Area

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NY State Solar has announced its exciting new expansion into the New York boroughs of Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, The Bronx and Staten Island. Offering dynamic financial products and solutions, the company has specifically served homeowners in the Long Island area over the last five years. With this expansion, NY State Solar will be increasing its footprint in the solar industry, with an expected growth of new customer adoption by over 125% in the midterm. The expansion will also come with an additional office location in NYC bringing the company to a total of 4 locations in the tri-state area.

The company will continue to source new talent during the expansion and is planning a further ramp up of it's ongoing recruitment initiatives and practices moving into 2021. With this growth, NY State Solar plans to bring on approximately 20+ new employees to sustain the growth in its customer base through Q2 2021. An additional 30 hires are planned for the 2nd half of 2021 when the company begins it's expansion into the Connecticut market.

CEO Reid Garton had this to say, "New York and its neighboring territories have some of the highest utility rates in the country with an expected increase year over year. This planned expansion is a result of an ongoing effort to meticulously drive solar growth in the tri-state area with dynamic and approachable financial products. We as a company plan to expand our customer base exponentially in the next 24 months."

Founded on the basis of providing an exceptional customer experience through a cultivated solar energy adoption process, NY State Solar empowers its customers to own solar panels with potentially no out of pocket cost. Because of the unique footprint NYSS has in Long Island and it's projected reach over the next 2 years with NYC boroughs and the inevitable Connecticut expansion, NYSS has become a household name in the typical solar energy discussion among tri-state homeowners. It's through this empowerment that NY State Solar plans to further expand it's program offering and provide a cleaner energy alternative to homeowners across NY and Connecticut State.

