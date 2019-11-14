+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
14.11.2019 20:45:00

Large Utility Selects DevonWay for Pipeline Safety Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DevonWay, a leading provider of quality, safety, and work management solutions to the Energy industry, recently went live with over 10,000 users at one of the largest fully regulated utility companies in the United States.

DevonWay Logo

The customer recognized the need to upgrade its existing safety management system following certain reliability events. The DevonWay system, which fully supports the safety improvement suggestions listed in NTSB/API Recommended Practice 1173, will provide greater levels of engagement, transparency, and oversight.

As of today, RP 1173 is not a regulation that carries fines, but pipeline operators are strongly urged to comply with it. The U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) – one of the many collaborators involved in this new standard – noted that the industry is "one bad accident away" from Congress making RP 1173 an official regulation.

"Having a Safety Management System consistent with RP 1173 is an effective way to bring incidents down to zero, which is ultimately what the industry's shared goal is," said Chris Moustakas, President and CEO of DevonWay. "We're thrilled to be part of any initiative that improves the safety and reliability of our energy network."

About DevonWay

Founded in San Francisco in 2005, DevonWay is a leading provider of Asset, Quality, Safety, and Work Management software to global customers across industries as diverse as energy, government, biotechnology, and construction. DevonWay's browser-based solutions and mobile apps help enterprises digitize and continuously improve their operations. For more information, visit www.devonway.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/large-utility-selects-devonway-for-pipeline-safety-management-300958739.html

SOURCE DevonWay

