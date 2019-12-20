20.12.2019 13:38:00

Large-size FAP20 Sensor Module Granted US PIV Certification

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT Biometrics (Oslo Bors: NEXT), a global leader in fingerprint sensor technology, is pleased to announce that its newly introduced biometric module based on the large-size FAP20 sensor has been granted Personal Identity Verification (PIV) Certification in the US. 

The PIV certificate is a United Sates Federal Government issued credential which requires approval from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). 

"This is yet another major milestone for NEXT. The PIV certification is a highly sought-after accreditation important for customers within global government ID, Notebook and Access-Control markets. Our FAP20 sensors already generate market interest from customers seeking to benefit from the large-size sensor performance and thin form factor", said Peter Heuman the CEO of NEXT.

NEXT's FAP20 module (One Touch 2000) has been certified by the FBI as tested and in compliance with the FBI's Next Generation Identification (NGI) Image Quality Specifications (IQS). The review of the test data was conducted by the FBI's Criminal Justice Information Services Division.

For PIV listing information please visit the official FBI site at- https://www.fbibiospecs.cjis.gov/Certifications/      

For more details on the NEXT Biometrics product portfolio please visit our website-NEXTBiometrics.com.

About NEXT Biometrics

NEXT provides advanced fingerprint sensor technology that delivers uncompromised security and accuracy for the best possible user experience in the smart card, government ID, access control and notebook markets. The company's patented NEXT Active Thermal™ principle allows the development of large, high quality fingerprint sensors in both rigid and flexible formats. NEXT Biometrics Group ASA (www.nextbiometrics.com) is headquartered in Oslo, with sales, support and development operations in Seattle, Silicon Valley, Taipei, Prague, Bengaluru and Shanghai.

NEXT Investor contacts:

Peter Heuman (CEO), peter.heuman@nextbiometrics.com 
Knut Stalen (CFO), knut.stalen@nextbiometrics.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/next-biometrics/r/large-size-fap20-sensor-module-granted-us-piv-certification,c2996179

 

SOURCE NEXT Biometrics

