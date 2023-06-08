Large Phase 3 clinical trial successfully meets primary endpoint, confirming the potential of ALK’s house dust mite tablet in young children

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'309 -0.3%  SPI 14'882 -0.4%  Dow 33'741 0.2%  DAX 15'977 0.1%  Euro 0.9697 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4'296 0.1%  Gold 1'970 1.5%  Bitcoin 23'842 -0.6%  Dollar 0.8999 -1.1%  Öl 76.6 -0.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Analysten sehen bei Nestlé-Aktie Potenzial
Credit Suisse-Aktie wenig bewegt: Ständerat stimmt mit grosser Mehrheit für PUK zur CS-Notübernahme
Eni-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Eni will mit Libyen an Verringerung von Treibhausgasemissionen arbeiten
Krypto-Wale: Bitcoins im Wert von über 500 Millionen US-Dollar verschoben
EDF ist wieder vollkommen re-privatisiert - Eigentum des französischen Staates
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Credit Suisse1213853Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405HelloFresh38694957Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864Lonza1384101Idorsia36346343Valiant1478650
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Alk-Abello A-S Bearer and-or registered b Aktie [Valor: 117689788 / ISIN: DK0061802139]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.06.2023 16:27:45

Large Phase 3 clinical trial successfully meets primary endpoint, confirming the potential of ALK’s house dust mite tablet in young children

Alk-Abello A-S Bearer and-or registered b
81.95 DKK -1.62%
Kaufen Verkaufen
  • Primary and all key secondary confirmatory endpoints were met, with an improvement in the total combined allergic rhinitis score (TCRS) of 22% compared to placebo (primary endpoint). Results were highly statistically significant and consistent across multiple endpoints
  • The Phase 3 efficacy and safety trial of ALK’s house dust mite tablet involved 1,458 children aged 5 to 11 in North America and Europe
  • One of the largest ever paediatric allergy immunotherapy trials and a key element of ALK’s strategy of expanding its tablet portfolio to cover all relevant age groups

ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKBLF) today announced top-line results from a Phase 3 paediatric clinical trial of its sublingual allergy immunotherapy tablet for the treatment of house dust mite (HDM)-induced allergic rhinitis. The HDM tablet is marketed as ACARIZAX® in Europe and a number of international markets, as ODACTRA® in the USA, and as MITICURE™ in Japan.

The trial achieved its primary endpoint with an improvement of 22% in the total combined rhinitis score (TCRS) compared to placebo treated patients. Results were highly statistically significant (p<0.0001), with a lower bound of the 95%-confidence interval of 12%, versus a threshold criterion of minimum 10% as required by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The trial also demonstrated that the treatment was well tolerated and had a favourable safety profile, similar to the safety profile reported in adolescents and adults. All key secondary endpoints were also met, further confirming the efficacy of the HDM tablet. The trial was well conducted with more than 95% of patients maintaining treatment throughout the trial. This trial confirms earlier results reported in ALK’s adult HDM tablet trials and was conducted in accordance with ALK’s strategy to focus on children and to treat allergies at an early stage in life.

The trial, which involved 1,458 children in North America and Europe, was a Phase 3, randomised, placebo-controlled trial to study the efficacy and safety of ALK’s HDM tablet in children aged 5 to 11 with a clinical history of HDM-induced allergic rhinitis with or without conjunctivitis (and with or without asthma). The trial was designed to demonstrate the effect of treatment with the HDM tablet as measured by improvement in allergy symptoms and reduction in allergy pharmacotherapy use during the last eight weeks of the 12-month-treatment.

ALK’s Executive Vice President of Research and Development, Henriette Mersebach, says "The successful and unprecedented outcome of the trial will allow us to make a valuable difference for the many children living with house dust mite allergy. The results are very robust and consistent with previous trial results, and clearly confirm the benefits of treating childhood allergies with our tablets. The outcome is also important for ALKs long-term growth ambitions and our ability to transform the medical treatment of children with allergies. We have already seen the real-world importance of paediatric indications for our tablets, especially in Japan, where children constitute the majority of new patients.

Globally, it is estimated that more than 10 million children, aged 5 to 11, have uncontrolled respiratory allergies and the number is growing. House dust mites are a common cause of allergy and closely linked to asthma. Japan is currently the only country where the HDM tablet (MITICURE™) is approved for young children, while in other markets it is approved for the treatment of persistent moderate-to-severe HDM-induced allergic rhinitis for patients aged 12-65. In addition, in Europe, the tablet is also approved for HDM-induced allergic asthma in patients aged 18-65.

ALK will now pursue a dialogue with relevant regulatory authorities about expanding the current product indications. Subject to approval, the HDM tablet could be available for young children in Europe and North America in 2024/25. ALK expects to present the further details from the trial at a scientific congress later in 2023/24. In line with ALK’s commitment to secure approvals for all of ALK’s respiratory tablets covering paediatric, adolescent, and adult use, ALK is also completing a pivotal, Phase 3 paediatric trial with its tree pollen tablet (ITULAZAX®). ALK expects to report top-line results from this trial in Q4 2023.

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

Media: Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 5054 1434

This information is information that ALK is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

About ALK
ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,700 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Alk-Abello A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs -B-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Alk-Abello A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs -B-

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Eli Lilly and Company, Arista Networks & Moncler mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Eli Lilly and Company, Arista Networks & Moncler

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Eli Lilly and Company, Arista Networks & Moncler mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:01 Börse Aktuell – Und täglich grüßt die Zinspolitik
10:46 UBS KeyInvest: USA - Im Rallye-Modus / Deutsche Lufthansa - Auf Konsolidierungskurs
07.06.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
07.06.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 07.06.2023
07.06.23 SMI-Anleger verhalten optimistisch
06.06.23 Julius Bär: 10.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Covestro AG
06.06.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Sonova, Straumann
06.06.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Eli Lilly and Company, Arista Networks & Moncler mit François Bloch
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'770.92 19.33 SMIR9U
Short 11'999.43 13.96 OESSMU
Short 12'447.01 8.91 DTSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'310.27 08.06.2023 16:22:41
Long 10'853.51 19.50 XUSSMU
Long 10'614.73 13.88 XASSMU
Long 10'145.12 8.84 EHSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie profitiert: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz wirbt um Anleger - Langfristig steigende Dividenden versprochen
Bitcoin vor neuem Bull-Run? Darum könnte es bald zu einer BTC-Kursrally kommen
Credit Suisse-Aktie schlussendlich etwas fester: Nationalrat setzt PUK zur Prüfung der CS-Notübernahme ein
UBS-Aktie letztlich minimal im Plus: UBS verkündet Verschiebung der Zahlenpublikation für zweites Quartal
BKW Aktie News: BKW tendiert am Vormittag nordwärts
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Donnerstagnachmittag höher
Credit Suisse-Aktie wenig bewegt: Ständerat stimmt mit grosser Mehrheit für PUK zur CS-Notübernahme
Wenig Bewegung zur Wochenmitte: US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI letztlich im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen
Zinserhöhungen bald endgültig vorbei? Paul Tudor Jones erwartet einen Börsenaufschwung bis Ende des Jahres
GameStop-Aktie tiefrot: GameStop schreibt weiter rote Zahlen - Umsatz enttäuscht

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten