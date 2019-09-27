27.09.2019 13:12:00

LANXESS starts production at its high-performance materials facility in Changzhou

CHANGZHOU, China, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 25, LANXESS (Changzhou) Co., Ltd. started production at its high-performance materials facility in Changzhou National Hi-Tech District (CND). LANXESS's fourth at CND will produce Durethan and Pocan-branded high-performance materials for the automotive, electric and electronics markets. 

Changzhou CPC Municipal Committee secretary Wang Quan said during his speech at the inauguration ceremony, "We, the members of the Changzhou Municipal Committee of the CPC, the employees of the Changzhou Municipal Government and of Changzhou National Hi-Tech District, believe in our mission to support businesses with meaningful services that create a market-oriented business environment within a legal framework that is open to the world and in full compliance with international regulations. We are committed to providing LANXESS's facilities in Changzhou with superior and efficient services that make LANXESS feel secure in their decision to have selected CND as the home for their latest factory."

LANXESS is a leading global specialty chemicals producer with key businesses spanning the R&D, manufacturing and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals and plastics. In 2010, the firm invested US$390 million to establish LANXESS (Changzhou) Co., Ltd in Changzhou Binjiang Economic Development Zone (CZBJ), a part of CND, with a registered capital of US$130 million. LANXESS Group has to date built and invested in four facilities within CZBJ:

About Changzhou National Hi-Tech District (CND)

Changzhou National Hi-Tech District (CND) is located in the heart of the Yangtze River Delta. There are more than 1,600 foreign-invested companies in CND. Recently, CND is accelerating the development pace and intensifying the efforts on construction of an industrial base, making 2 pillar businesses: equipment manufacturing (precision machinery) and new materials bigger and stronger. The emerging industries consist of new generation of information technology, biomedical, new energy vehicle, photovoltaic and aviation.
Related Links: www.cznd.gov.cn

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1000923/Changzhou_National_Hi_Tech_District.jpg

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
DAX-Future: Fehlender Abgabedruck
09:33
Vontobel: derimail - BRC auf europäische Airlines mit 95% Lock-In Level
09:33
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Siemens AG, Allianz SE, adidas AG
08:57
Hoffnung im Handelsstreit beflügelt SMI
06:15
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Marke von 1,10 USD gefallen / Nestlé – Bodenbildung und neuer Anstieg?
23.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla angeklagt: Verschwieg Elon Musk wichtige Informationen vor der SolarCity-Übernahme?
Sunrise kann UPC Schweiz ohne Auflagen übernehmen - Sunrise- und Swisscom-Aktien leicht im Plus
Credit-Suisse-Aktien setzen Abwärtsbewegung weiter fort
Beyond Meat-Aktie schiesst hoch: McDonald's testet vegane Burger von Beyond Meat
Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI legt zum Handelsende zu -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen ohne einheitliche Richtung
Leclanché-Aktie knickt ein: Leclanché mit tieferem Umsatz im ersten Halbjahr
SMI im Plus -- DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich rot in den Feierabend
Lizenz entzogen: Wie geht es weiter bei CannTrust?
Diese Auswirkungen hat ein steigender Goldpreis auf Minenwerte
Cevian verlangte wohl von thyssenkrupp-Chef Komplettverkauf der Aufzugsparte - Aktie im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI im Plus -- DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich rot in den Feierabend
Der heimische Markt setzt seine Erholung am Freitag fort. Trotz vorsichtiger Anleger legt auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zu. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost wiesen vor dem Wochenende rote Vorzeichen aus - nur China stemmte sich gegen den Trend.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB