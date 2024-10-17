Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Lantronix Aktie
17.10.2024 09:00:00

Lantronix Unveils SmartLV, the First AI-Enabled IoT Edge Compute Cellular Gateway, Powered by Qualcomm

Lantronix
Transforming Low-Voltage Substations in Smart Grids and Industrial Applications With Unprecedented Real-Time Control, Visibility and Automation

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader of compute and connectivity IoT solutions, has launched SmartLV, powered by the Qualcomm® IQ-615 processor, the first AI-enabled IoT Edge Compute Cellular Gateway. This groundbreaking innovation, designed specifically for low-voltage substations and distribution automation applications in next-generation smart grids, utilities and industrial sectors, will debut at Enlit Europe, Oct. 22–24, 2024, in Milan, Italy.

SmartLV is engineered to revolutionize real-time visibility, control and automation in the energy sector, providing Distribution System Operators (DSOs) with the ability to manage and steer energy precisely when and where it’s needed. Built with advanced cybersecurity protocols and AI capabilities, the SmartLV ensures robust, reliable and secure operations for mission-critical applications, offering unmatched control over low-voltage substations and Distributed Energy Resources (DERs).

"The SmartLV Gateway is a leap forward in empowering utility operators with critical, real-time insights and control over their low-voltage substations,” said Mathi Gurusamy, Chief Strategy Officer at Lantronix. "By utilizing Qualcomm Technologies’ AI technology, this solution helps to address today’s most pressing challenges at the edge of the smart grid.”

AI at the Edge: Transforming Energy Management

With growing demand for smarter and greener energy grids, the SmartLV Gateway empowers DSOs to anticipate and respond to real-time grid conditions, optimizing energy flow and ensuring stability even during peak loads. This AI-driven platform doesn’t just monitor; it enables intelligent energy steering and dynamic decision-making at the edge.

"SmartLV exemplifies the fusion of AI and connectivity in tackling critical challenges within smart grids. Qualcomm® and Lantronix are enabling DSOs to have enhanced control and insights into the distribution network, transforming how energy is delivered and consumed and accelerating the grid transformation in Europe,” added Sebastiano Di Filippo, Senior Director of Business Development at Qualcomm Europe Inc.

SmartLV Gateway key features include:

  • Multi-protocol communication: Seamlessly integrates with existing infrastructure via Ethernet, Serial, I/O and Industrial Protocol conversion suites, offering flexibility across legacy and modern systems.
  • High-speed connectivity: Future-resilient with LTE and 5G-ready high-speed cellular communication for reliable, low-latency operations.
  • Edge computing for real-time decisions: AI-enabled edge computing that powers low-latency analysis, enabling split-second decision-making directly at the substation.
  • Advanced cybersecurity: Fortified with Lantronix’s InfiniShield™ security framework to defend against cyber threats, ensuring uninterrupted operations.
  • Simplified management with Lantronix’s Percepxion™ IoT Edge Platform: Offers seamless management with global cellular plans, VPN security and an easy-to-use cloud platform to monitor and control deployments.
  • Energy Steering Automation: Provides automated, real-time control of DERs based on actual grid conditions to ensure efficient energy flow.  

Innovation Fueled by a Long-Standing Collaboration

The SmartLV Gateway is the latest innovation in a 15-year relationship, combining Qualcomm Technologies’ industry-leading AI and connectivity with Lantronix’s expertise in IoT solutions for industrial and smart grid applications.

Availability

The SmartLV Gateway is scheduled to launch in CY 2025, with some trials beginning at the end of CY 2024 for selected DSOs. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit Hall 5, MR10.

About Lantronix   

Lantronix Inc. is a global leader of compute and connectivity IoT solutions that target high-growth industries including Smart Cities, Automotive and Enterprise. Lantronix’s products and services empower companies to succeed in the growing IoT markets by delivering customizable solutions that address each layer of the IoT Stack. Lantronix’s leading-edge solutions include Intelligent Substations infrastructure, Infotainment systems and Video Surveillance, supplemented with advanced Out-of-Band Management (OOB) for Cloud and Edge Computing. 

For more information, visit the Lantronix website

"Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements related to the SmartLV AI-Enabled IoT Edge Compute Cellular Gateway for Qualcomm developers. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; our ability to mitigate any disruption in our and our suppliers’ and vendors’ supply chains due to the COVID-19 pandemic or other outbreaks, wars and recent tensions in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, or other factors; future responses to and effects of public health crises; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”) on Sept. 9, 2024; as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. 

© 2024 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners. 

Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries
Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated 

Lantronix Media Contact:         
Gail Kathryn Miller 
Corporate Marketing & 
Communications Manager 
media@lantronix.com 
949-212-0960 

Lantronix Analyst and Investor Contact:         
investors@lantronix.com


Analysen zu Lantronix Inc

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
