22.08.2019 22:05:00

Lantheus Holdings to Present at the Wells Fargo Securities 2019 Healthcare Conference

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the "Company”) (NASDAQ: LNTH), the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. ("LMI”), a global leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative diagnostic imaging agents and products, today announced it will be presenting at the Wells Fargo Securities 2019 Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 5 at the Westin Copley Place in Boston. Mary Anne Heino, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat scheduled at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access a live webcast of the presentation, please visit the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.lantheus.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days following the live presentation.

About Lantheus Holdings, Inc. and Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.
Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of LMI, a global leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative diagnostic imaging agents and products. LMI provides a broad portfolio of products, including the echocardiography contrast agent DEFINITY® Vial for (Perflutren Lipid Microsphere) Injectable Suspension and TechneLite® (Technetium Tc99m Generator), a technetium-based generator that provides the essential medical isotope used in nuclear medicine procedures. The Company is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts with offices in Puerto Rico and Canada. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

Diese Börsenneulinge sorgen für Bewegung | BX Swiss | Aktien

Lantheus Holdings Inc 22.79 -1.68%

Lantheus Holdings Inc 22.79 -1.68% Lantheus Holdings Inc

