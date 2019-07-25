Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the "Company”) (NASDAQ: LNTH), parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. ("LMI”), a global leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative diagnostic imaging agents and products, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

The Company’s worldwide revenue for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $85.7 million, compared with $85.6 million for the second quarter of 2018, representing an increase of 0.2% over the prior year period. Revenue results reflect a mix of strong DEFINITY® performance offset by lower TechneLite® revenue. Foreign exchange reduced worldwide revenues by $0.2 million or 0.2%.

The Company’s second quarter 2019 net income was $6.4 million, or $0.16 per fully diluted share, as compared to $9.7 million, or $0.25 per fully diluted share for the second quarter of 2018, representing a decrease of 35.6% from the prior year period. During the quarter, and contributing to this result, the Company completed an accretive refinancing of its credit facility and expensed $3.2 million, pre-tax, of debt extinguishment costs.

The Company’s second quarter 2019 adjusted fully diluted earnings per share were $0.27, as compared to $0.30 for the second quarter of 2018, representing a decrease of 8.3% from the prior year period.

Lastly, Free Cash Flow was $17.6 million, as compared to $14.7 million for the second quarter of 2018, representing an increase of approximately $3.0 million, or 20.3%.

"Our second quarter revenue performance was supported by strong DEFINITY growth in the high teens, offset by multiple molybdenum-99 supplier challenges that impacted our ability to meet total TechneLite demand,” said Mary Anne Heino, President and CEO of Lantheus. "Despite these challenges, we delivered both solid earnings per share and Free Cash Flow while continuing to make targeted strategic investments in our business to drive long-term, sustainable growth. While we anticipate additional molybdenum-99 supply challenges in the third quarter, based on the progress our suppliers have made, we now project supply will be stable beginning in the fourth quarter.”

Outlook

The Company offers the following guidance for the third quarter as well as updating its guidance for full year 2019.

Q3 Guidance Issued July 25, 2019 Q3 FY 2019 Revenue Growth (4.4)% - (6.6)% Q3 FY 2019 Revenue $83 million - $85 million Q3 FY 2019 Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS $0.18 - $0.20 FY Guidance Updated July 25, 2019 FY 2019 Revenue Growth 0.8% - 1.9% FY 2019 Revenue $346 million - $350 million FY 2019 Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS $1.09 - $1.12

Previously stated guidance for full year 2019 was revenue growth of 4.25% to 5.75%, revenue of $358 million to $363 million, and adjusted fully diluted earnings per share of $1.14 to $1.17. Our guidance for Q3 and full year now incorporate the dampening effects of our temporary Moly supply issues that occurred in Q2, continuing into Q3.

On a forward-looking basis, the Company does not provide GAAP income per common share or a reconciliation of adjusted diluted EPS to GAAP income per common share because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty business development and acquisition-related expenses, purchase accounting fair value adjustments, and any one-time, non-recurring charges. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. As a result, it is the Company’s view that a quantitative reconciliation of adjusted diluted EPS on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable effort.

About Lantheus Holdings, Inc. and Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of LMI, a global leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative diagnostic imaging agents and products. LMI provides a broad portfolio of products, including the echocardiography contrast agent DEFINITY® Vial for (Perflutren Lipid Microsphere) Injectable Suspension and TechneLite® (Technetium Tc99m Generator), a technetium-based generator that provides the essential medical isotope used in nuclear medicine procedures. The Company is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts with offices in Puerto Rico and Canada. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, such adjusted net income and its line components; adjusted net income per share - diluted; and free cash flow. The Company’s management believes that the presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors. These measures may assist investors in evaluating the Company’s operations, period over period. The measures may exclude such items which may be highly variable, difficult to predict and of a size that could have substantial impact on the Company’s reported results of operations for a period. Management uses these and other non-GAAP measures internally for evaluation of the performance of the business, including the allocation of resources and the evaluation of results relative to employee performance compensation targets. Investors should consider these non-GAAP measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

This press release includes forward-looking non-GAAP guidance for 2019 adjusted diluted EPS. No reconciliation of this forward-looking non-GAAP guidance was included in this press release because, due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections of some of the excluded information and the fact that some of the excluded information is not readily ascertainable or accessible, the Company is unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts.

- Tables Follow -

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data – unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ 85,705 $ 85,573 $ 172,215 $ 168,203 Cost of goods sold 41,132 41,727 83,558 82,048 Gross profit 44,573 43,846 88,657 86,155 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 10,948 12,130 21,345 22,770 General and administrative 13,293 11,575 25,882 24,118 Research and development 5,795 4,215 10,724 8,204 Total operating expenses 30,036 27,920 57,951 55,092 Operating income 14,537 15,926 30,706 31,063 Interest expense 4,543 4,298 9,135 8,348 Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,196 — 3,196 — Other income (1,312 ) (336 ) (2,499 ) (1,256 ) Income before income taxes 8,110 11,964 20,874 23,971 Income tax expense 1,698 2,219 4,513 6,015 Net income $ 6,412 $ 9,745 $ 16,361 $ 17,956 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.25 $ 0.42 $ 0.47 Diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.25 $ 0.41 $ 0.45 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 38,972 38,233 38,789 38,060 Diluted 40,239 39,398 40,064 39,468

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Segment Revenues Analysis

(in thousands – unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change United States DEFINITY $ 53,466 $ 45,103 18.5 % $ 103,182 $ 88,609 16.4 % TechneLite 16,865 19,343 (12.8 )% 36,923 37,406 (1.3 )% Other nuclear 9,127 13,031 (30.0 )% 18,651 25,848 (27.8 )% Rebates and allowances (4,268 ) (3,391 ) 25.9 % (8,132 ) (6,289 ) 29.3 % Total United States 75,190 74,086 1.5 % 150,624 145,574 3.5 % International DEFINITY 1,163 995 16.9 % $ 2,558 $ 2,144 19.3 % TechneLite 3,241 4,135 (21.6 )% 7,328 7,467 (1.9 )% Other nuclear 6,119 6,350 (3.6 )% 11,715 13,019 (10.0 )% Rebates and allowances (8 ) 7 (214.3 )% (10 ) (1 ) 900.0 % Total International 10,515 11,487 (8.5 )% 21,591 22,629 (4.6 )% Worldwide DEFINITY 54,629 46,098 18.5 % 105,740 90,753 16.5 % TechneLite 20,106 23,478 (14.4 )% 44,251 44,873 (1.4 )% Other nuclear 15,246 19,381 (21.3 )% 30,366 38,867 (21.9 )% Rebates and allowances (4,276 ) (3,384 ) 26.4 % (8,142 ) (6,290 ) 29.4 % Total Revenues $ 85,705 $ 85,573 0.2 % $ 172,215 $ 168,203 2.4 %

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per share data – unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 6,412 $ 9,745 $ 16,361 $ 17,956 Stock and incentive plan compensation 3,376 2,399 6,157 4,376 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 451 689 902 1,378 Campus consolidation costs — 587 — 1,070 Extinguishment of debt 3,196 — 3,196 — Strategic collaboration and license costs 300 — 300 — Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(a) (2,852 ) (1,795 ) (4,795 ) (2,850 ) Adjusted net income $ 10,883 $ 11,625 $ 22,121 $ 21,930 Adjusted net income, as a percentage of revenues 12.7 % 13.6 % 12.8 % 13.0 %

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.25 $ 0.41 $ 0.45 Stock and incentive plan compensation 0.08 0.06 0.15 0.11 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.01 0.02 0.02 0.04 Campus consolidation costs — 0.02 — 0.03 Extinguishment of debt 0.08 — 0.08 — Strategic collaboration and license costs 0.01 — 0.01 — Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(a) (0.07 ) (0.05 ) (0.12 ) (0.07 ) Adjusted net income per share - diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.30 $ 0.55 $ 0.56 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 40,239 39,398 40,064 39,468

(a) The income tax effect of the adjustments between GAAP net income and non-GAAP adjusted net income takes into account the tax treatment and related tax rate that apply to each adjustment in the applicable tax jurisdiction.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow

(in thousands – unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 21,053 $ 20,276 $ 31,521 $ 19,610 Capital expenditures (3,434 ) (5,626 ) (13,984 ) (7,761 ) Free cash flow $ 17,619 $ 14,650 $ 17,537 $ 11,849

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands – unaudited) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 56,885 $ 113,401 Accounts receivable, net 45,527 43,753 Inventory 32,414 33,019 Other current assets 5,035 5,242 Total current assets 139,861 195,415 Property, plant and equipment, net 113,117 107,888 Intangibles, net 8,239 9,133 Goodwill 15,714 15,714 Deferred tax assets, net 79,170 81,449 Other long-term assets 34,149 30,232 Total assets $ 390,250 $ 439,831 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt and other borrowings $ 10,136 $ 2,750 Accounts payable 17,149 17,955 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 26,072 32,050 Total current liabilities 53,357 52,755 Asset retirement obligations 12,237 11,572 Long-term debt, net and other borrowings 188,706 263,709 Other long-term liabilities 43,703 40,793 Total liabilities 298,003 368,829 Total stockholders’ equity 92,247 71,002 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 390,250 $ 439,831

