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Wing Tai Properties Aktie 11488569 / BMG9716V1000

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28.09.2026 05:15:11

Lanson Place Celebrates Brand’s First Michelin Key

Wing Tai Properties
0.18 EUR -2.12%
Kaufen Verkaufen


EQS Newswire / 28/09/2026 / 05:15 CET/CEST

Lanson Place Parliament Gardens receives prestigious global accolade of One MICHELIN Key as the Melbourne property marks its second anniversary


HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 September 2026 Lanson Place is delighted to announce that Lanson Place Parliament Gardens in Melbourne has been awarded One MICHELIN Key, the first MICHELIN Key recognition in the brand's history.

816294-image-1-jpeg-550x.jpeg
Lanson Place Parliament Gardens (Photo Credit: Lanson Place)

MICHELIN defines the One Key accolade as "a very special stay", recognising hotels for the overall experience assessed on design and architecture, service, character, value and contribution to the surrounding destination.

"This first MICHELIN Key marks a meaningful milestone for Lanson Place and serves as a profound recognition of our approach to hospitality," said Michael Hobson, Chief Executive Officer of Lanson Place Hospitality Management. "Our philosophy has always centred on creating a home-away-from-home, somewhere that guests feel a genuine sense of place and belonging. To be recognised by MICHELIN, especially as the Melbourne property celebrates its second anniversary, is a proud moment for our entire organisation and a testament to the dedication of every team member who brings our vision to life."

"Everyone at Lanson Place Parliament Gardens is honoured and proud to be awarded a MICHELIN Key," said Marcus Packham, General Manager ofLanson Place Parliament Gardens. "A beautiful building makes a first impression but it's the people looking after you, and the care they take throughout your stay, that gives a reason to return. This prestigious recognition means a great deal to our team and we are delighted that our work has contributed to such an important milestone for the wider Lanson Place brand."

The first MICHELIN Key for Lanson Place reinforces the brand's commitment to delivering comfortable, distinctive residential-style hospitality which is rooted in each destination.

For more information or to book a stay at Lanson Place Parliament Gardens, visit the hotel website.

Hashtag: #LansonPlace #MICHELINKey #LansonPlaceParliamentGardens
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Lanson Place Hospitality Management Limited

Lanson Place is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wing Tai Properties Limited (Wing Tai), a publicly listed company in Hong Kong (HKEx stock code: 369). The transformative hospitality management company currently manages eight properties under the Lanson Place brand, comprising Personal Hotels and Residences in Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Manila and Melbourne. Additionally, it manages Two MacDonnell Road in Hong Kong as well as Yiju Apartment in Shenzhen, China.

Lanson Place provides comfortable, personal sanctuaries for both short-term and extended-stay guests at central locations in major global cities. Infused by a family-like service tradition, Lanson Place creates warm and sheltered places with a club-style feel where communities form and bond. Guests can enjoy a true home-away-from-home experience.

The Group aims to grow the Lanson Place brand across the Asia-Pacific region and continues to explore both investment and management opportunities in major gateway cities.

Website: lansonplace.com
Social Media IG: @lansonplace / FB: @LansonPlacePersonalHotels&Residences

225647
News Source: Lanson Place Hospitality Management Limited

28/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

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Trading Signals: On Holding - Ein explosiver Antritt

Der Sportartikelhersteller steigt in das Fussballgeschäft ein und setzt sich ehrgeizige Wachstumsziele. Nach diesen News hat die On-Aktie einen Sprint gestartet, der durchaus noch weitergehen könnte.

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finpension auf Wachstumskurs: Banklizenz, Hypotheken & KI – Beat Bühlmann im BX Morningcall

finpension wächst weiter und plant bereits den nächsten Entwicklungsschritt: Aus dem ursprünglich stark auf Vorsorge ausgerichteten Anbieter soll langfristig ein umfassender digitaler Finanzdienstleister werden. Eine angestrebte Banklizenz sowie Sparkonten und Hypotheken sollen dabei das Angebot erweitern.

Im Gespräch mit David Kunz und François Bloch erklärt Beat Bühlmann, Verwaltungsratspräsident von finpension, wie das Unternehmen weiterwachsen will und welche Rolle Technologie dabei spielt. Künstliche Intelligenz verändert bereits die Kundensuche, Softwareentwicklung und interne Prozesse – gleichzeitig bleibt die persönliche Beratung ein Thema.

Ausserdem geht es um ETF-Sparpläne, Vorsorge und Pensionskassen, die langfristigen Pläne von finpension und die Frage, warum der Wettbewerbsdruck auf traditionelle Schweizer Banken weiter zunehmen könnte.

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

finpension auf Wachstumskurs: Banklizenz, Hypotheken & KI – Beat Bühlmann im BX Morningcall

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