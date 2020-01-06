Lannett Launches Venlafaxine ER Tablets And Lidocaine Topical Solution 4%

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) today announced that it has commenced marketing Venlafaxine Extended Release (ER) Tablets, 150 mg and 225 mg, USP, and Lidocaine Topical Solution 4%. The estimated IQVIA market values of Venlafaxine ER Tablets, 150 mg and 225 mg, USP, and Lidocaine Topical Solution 4% are approximately $150 million and $17 million, respectively, for the 12 months ending November 2019, although actual generic market values are expected to be lower.

"Both Venlafaxine ER Tablets and Lidocaine Topical Solution 4% are solid additions to our offering and add to our recent wave of product launches," said Tim Crew, chief executive officer of Lannett. "Venlafaxine ER is a partnered product and the Lidocaine Topical Solution 4% is a product we acquired in May 2018 from a subsidiary of Endo International plc."

About Lannett Company, Inc.:

Lannett Company, founded in 1942, develops, manufactures, packages, markets and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for a wide range of medical indications. For more information, visit the company's website at www.lannett.com.

This news release contains certain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events or future business performance. Any such statement, including, but not limited to, successfully commercializing Venlafaxine Extended Release (ER) Tablets, 150 mg and 225 mg, USP, and Lidocaine Topical Solution 4%, whether expressed or implied, is subject to market and other conditions, and subject to risks and uncertainties which can cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors which include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company's Form 10-K and other documents filed with the SEC from time to time, including the prospectus supplement related to the proposed offering to be filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

