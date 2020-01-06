06.01.2020 12:52:00

Lannett Launches Venlafaxine ER Tablets And Lidocaine Topical Solution 4%

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) today announced that it has commenced marketing Venlafaxine Extended Release (ER) Tablets, 150 mg and 225 mg, USP, and Lidocaine Topical Solution 4%. The estimated IQVIA market values of Venlafaxine ER Tablets, 150 mg and 225 mg, USP, and Lidocaine Topical Solution 4% are approximately $150 million and $17 million, respectively, for the 12 months ending November 2019, although actual generic market values are expected to be lower.

Lannett Logo (PRNewsFoto/Lannett Company, Inc.)

"Both Venlafaxine ER Tablets and Lidocaine Topical Solution 4% are solid additions to our offering and add to our recent wave of product launches," said Tim Crew, chief executive officer of Lannett.  "Venlafaxine ER is a partnered product and the Lidocaine Topical Solution 4% is a product we acquired in May 2018 from a subsidiary of Endo International plc."

About Lannett Company, Inc.:
Lannett Company, founded in 1942, develops, manufactures, packages, markets and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for a wide range of medical indications.  For more information, visit the company's website at www.lannett.com.

This news release contains certain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events or future business performance.  Any such statement, including, but not limited to, successfully commercializing Venlafaxine Extended Release (ER) Tablets, 150 mg and 225 mg, USP, and Lidocaine Topical Solution 4%, whether expressed or implied, is subject to market and other conditions, and subject to risks and uncertainties which can cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors which include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company's Form 10-K and other documents filed with the SEC from time to time, including the prospectus supplement related to the proposed offering to be filed with the SEC.  These forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this news release.  The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Robert Jaffe
Robert Jaffe Co., LLC
(424) 288-4098

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lannett-launches-venlafaxine-er-tablets-and-lidocaine-topical-solution-4-300981172.html

SOURCE Lannett Company, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
DAX-Future: Erhöhte Volatilität zum Jahresauftakt
07:17
Daily Markets: SMI – Knapp daneben ist auch vorbei / Amazon – Gelingt der Befreiungsschlag?
27.12.19
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dieses Auto war Tesla-Chef Elon Musk 1 Million Dollar wert
Novartis schliesst Übernahmeofferte für The Medicines erfolgreich ab
Grüne fordern 25 Euro Pfand auf Handys - Magazin
Marktstratege sieht in China grösstes Risiko für Weltwirtschaft
Wall-Street-Experte mit düsterer Prognose: "Dieser Markt wird einbrechen"
SMI deutlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend schwächer -- Gold klettert auf höchsten Stand seit 2013
Brexit im Fokus: Amazon will angeblich in Irland bauen
Ripple launcht Musik-Portal um Überleben zu sichern
Credit Suisse legt für 2020 milliardenschweres Aktienrückkaufprogramm auf - CS-Aktie rettet sich ins Plus
Tesla-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk: Tesla übertrifft Erwartungen im Schlussquartal

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI deutlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend schwächer -- Gold klettert auf höchsten Stand seit 2013
Die geopolitischen Spannungen wirken sich am Schweizer Aktienmarkt lediglich leicht negativ auf die Stimmung der Investoren aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;