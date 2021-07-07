SMI 11’954 -0.1%  SPI 15’389 0.0%  Dow 34’577 -0.6%  DAX 15’511 -1.0%  Euro 1.0933 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’053 -0.9%  Gold 1’798 0.3%  Bitcoin 31’192 0.0%  Dollar 0.9249 0.2%  Öl 74.9 -2.9% 

07.07.2021 05:00:00

LANEIGE Hosts 'Sleeping Beauty' Science Symposium

SEOUL, South Korea, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amorepacific's premium skincare brand LANEIGE hosted a global science symposium through the brand's 'Beauty & Life Lab' on July 5, 2021, titled 'Sleeping Beauty: Skin Microbiome and the New Generation of Sleeping Beauty.' The webinar brought together experts from the Amorepacific Research Center and academia worldwide, who presented their latest findings on sleep, circadian rhythm, skin health, and skin microbiome.

Professor Wilhelm Holzapfel of ICFMH (International Committee on Food Microbiology and Hygiene) presents at the LANEIGE 'Sleeping Beauty: Skin Microbiome and the New Generation of Sleeping Beauty' symposium on July 5, 2021

LANEIGE first introduced the concept of 'sleeping beauty' when it launched the 'Water Sleeping Mask' in 2002. Since then, the brand has continuously incorporated its progressing research on the correlation of sleep and skin health into the mask, creating a beauty product category popular among global beauty enthusiasts for nearly 20 years.

LANEIGE 'Beauty & Life Lab' Symposium

- Sleeping Beauty: Skin Microbiome and the New Generation of Sleeping Beauty

Session 1:

Sleeping

Beauty

Jae Kyoung Kim

KAIST, Department of Mathematical Sciences

IBS, Biomedical Mathematics Group

Professor

Wearable technology for personalized chronotherapy based on circadian rhythms

Chenpeng LV

Amorepacific Shanghai D&I center

Chief Researcher

Research on Sleeping Beauty : Sleep and Skin

Session 2:

Sleeping

Microbiome

Wilhelm Holzapfel

ICFMH (International Committee on Food Microbiology and Hygiene)

Professor

Skin Microbiome

Kilsun Myoung

Amorepacific R&D Center

Chief Researcher

Sleeping Microbiome™, New Technology of Sleeping Beauty

Byung-Fhy Suh, Head of LANEIGE Beauty & Life Lab, said, "This global symposium was a meaningful place to share and discuss research achievements related to sleeping beauty. We will continue to research customer lifestyles and related skin problems to propose innovative solutions and new beauty experiences."

LANEIGE'S 'Water Sleeping Mask' is the brand's best-selling product that has sold approximately 45 million [1]units worldwide. Its latest update, the 'Water Sleeping Mask EX,' was introduced this January with LANEIGE's proprietary Sleeping Microbiome™ technology and contains Probiotic Complex, a 23.8 billion probiotic-derived ingredient[2] that make the skin barrier stronger and restores your healthy skin balance while you sleep.

LANEIGE 'Water Sleeping Mask'

LANEIGE introduced the 'Water Sleeping Pack' in 2002, addressing a new beauty routine for the first time, skincare during sleep. The product became an instant bestseller known for its ease of use - a simple application before going to sleep - as well as its moisturizing effect. Creating a new category it named 'sleeping beauty,' LANEIGE has continuously evolved the bestseller - the 'Water Sleeping Pack Plus (2005)' provided strengthened moisturizing effect, and the 'Water Sleeping Pack EX (2009)' added a brightening solution to the powerful hydration formula.

Additional research into modern lifestyles resulted in the upgraded 'Water Sleeping Mask (2015),' which added 'Sleep Tox' ingredient and applied moisture-wrapping technology to boost the hydration effect. In 2021, 'Water Sleeping Mask EX,' which combines the new Probiotics Complex[3]and Sleeping Microbiome™ was released. Today, LANEIGE 'Water Sleeping Mask' has won many awards[4] from beauty publications worldwide and has established itself as an essential K-beauty routine.

[1] Worldwide Sales figures from January 2002 to June 16, 2021

[2] Limited to lactic acid bacteria fermentation lysate/ Green tea-derived lactic acid bacteria fermentation lysate (AP patent ingredient: No. 10-2011-0056468)

[3] Limited to lactic acid bacteria fermentation lysate

[4] 2002 More 'My favorite Moisturizing Product' (TH), 2004 COSMO 'Cosmo Beauty Award' (CN), 2006 Cosmopolitan 'Best Moisturizing Mask' (HK), 2009 Singapore Woman's Weekly Magazine (SG), 2010 UrCosme Beauty Award "Moisturizing Mask No.1" (TW), 2011 Allure 'Best of the Best Beauty Awards Best' (KR), 2013 CECII "K-Beauty Award" (KR, CN), 2017 Singapore Woman's Weekly Magazine (SG) and so on.

 

logo (PRNewsfoto/爱茉莉太平洋)

SOURCE Amorepacific

﻿

