04.04.2020 01:29:00
Lane closures on Alexandra Bridge
GATINEAU, QC, April 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge will be closed to vehicles for repair work during the following period:
- from Saturday, April 4, at 7 am to Sunday, April 5, at 7 pm
During this period, the boardwalk will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.
The schedule may change depending on weather conditions and the progress of the work.
PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
