05.12.2019 22:17:00

Lane Closure on the Alexandra Bridge

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the Gatineau-bound lane on the Alexandra Bridge will be closed to motorists for repair work during the following periods:

Alexandra Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

  • Saturday, December 7, and Sunday, December 8, from 7 am to 7 pm
  • Saturday, December 14, and Sunday, December 15, from 7 am to 7 pm

During these periods, the Ottawa-bound lane will remain open to motorists and the boardwalk will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions and the progress of the work.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

Nachrichten

