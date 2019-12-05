|
05.12.2019 22:17:00
Lane Closure on the Alexandra Bridge
GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the Gatineau-bound lane on the Alexandra Bridge will be closed to motorists for repair work during the following periods:
- Saturday, December 7, and Sunday, December 8, from 7 am to 7 pm
- Saturday, December 14, and Sunday, December 15, from 7 am to 7 pm
During these periods, the Ottawa-bound lane will remain open to motorists and the boardwalk will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.
The schedule may change depending on weather conditions and the progress of the work.
PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Hochspannung bei AMS – Teilentwarnung bei S+B | BX Swiss
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Wall Street zum Handelsende wenig verändert -- SMI schliesst höher -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Anleger an der Wall Street hielten sich zurück. Angesichts der freundlicheren Töne im US-chinesischen Handelsstreit verbuchte der heimische Aktienmarkt Zuwächse. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich hingegen schwächer. An den Handelsplätzen in Fernost ging es bergauf.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}