10.06.2020 20:25:00

Lane Closure on Alexandra Bridge

GATINEAU, QC, June 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the Ottawa-bound lane (Gatineau to Ottawa) on the Alexandra Bridge will be closed to allow Canadian Heritage to install banners on Confederation Boulevard during the following period:   

Alexandra Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

  • Thursday, June 11, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

The Gatineau-bound lane (Ottawa to Gatineau) will remain open to motorists and the boardwalk will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.

Please note that there could be short-term closures for maintenance of the banners, causing delays of approximately 5 minutes each time, until the banners are removed in October.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

