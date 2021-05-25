SMI 11’306 0.7%  SPI 14’562 0.8%  Dow 34’366 -0.1%  DAX 15’465 0.2%  Euro 1.0971 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’036 0.0%  Gold 1’898 1.0%  Bitcoin 33’958 -2.0%  Dollar 0.8956 -0.1%  Öl 68.7 0.4% 

25.05.2021 20:00:00

Lane and sidewalk closures on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge

GATINEAU, QC, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to inform motorists, cyclists and pedestrians that there will be lane and sidewalk closures on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge for maintenance purposes. The closures will take place during the following periods:

Macdonald-Cartier Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

  • from Monday, May 31, at 7 pm to Tuesday, June 1, at 6 am – the sidewalk adjacent to the Ottawa-bound lanes will be closed
  • from Tuesday, June 1, at 7 pm to Wednesday, June 2, at 6 am – the sidewalk adjacent to the Ottawa-bound lanes will be closed
  • from Wednesday, June 2, at 7 pm to Thursday, June 3, at 6 am – the sidewalk adjacent to the Gatineau-bound lanes will be closed
  • from Thursday, June 3, at 7 pm to Friday, June 4, at 6 am – the sidewalk adjacent to the Gatineau-bound lanes will be closed
  • from Friday, June 4, at 7 pm to Saturday, June 5, at 6 am – two Ottawa-bound lanes will be closed
  • from Monday, June 7, at 7 pm to Tuesday, June 8, at 6 am – two Gatineau-bound lanes will be closed
  • from Tuesday, June 8, at 7 pm to Wednesday, June 9, at 6 am – the sidewalk adjacent to the Ottawa-bound lanes will be closed
  • from Wednesday, June 9, at 7 pm to Thursday, June 10, at 6 am – the sidewalk adjacent to the Gatineau-bound lanes will be closed

During these periods, the sidewalk on which the maintenance is being performed will not be accessible to cyclists and pedestrians. Users will therefore have to use the sidewalk on which no maintenance is being performed.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions and the progress of the work.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

