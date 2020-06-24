24.06.2020 18:15:00

Landscaping Set to See a Rise in Demand to Maintain New Gardens Planted During COVID-19 Quarantine, as People Return to Work

DUBLIN, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published new article on the landscaping industry, "Landscaping Could See Higher Demand to Maintain New Gardens as More People Return to Work After COVID-19 Lockdown"

COVID-19 has led to changes in the landscaping services industry. To reduce face to face contact, many workers are calling or texting clients to inform them that work has been completed. In addition, workers are no longer sharing equipment and cleaning their equipment more often. Many are also driving their own vehicles to job sites rather than sharing one company vehicle. While the industry has not been significantly affected by the pandemic, it is expected that some spring and summer projects could be cancelled as a result of rising unemployment or project owners looking to reduce costs.

Due to stay at home orders and concerns over the availability of food many people took up gardening and growing crops at home. As more people return to work they will have less time to maintain their new gardens and landscaping services may see an increase in demand from residential clients as a result. The rise in interest in crop growing could also be an opportunity for landscaping companies to offer services like compost delivery and spreading, raised bed building and soil tilling to help clients maintain their gardens.

To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Landscaping Could See Higher Demand to Maintain New Gardens as More People Return to Work After COVID-19 Lockdown"

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/landscaping-set-to-see-a-rise-in-demand-to-maintain-new-gardens-planted-during-covid-19-quarantine-as-people-return-to-work-301082867.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 492.00
-0.32 %
ABB 20.81
-0.90 %
Swisscom 492.50
-1.20 %
Geberit 466.30
-1.23 %
Sika 181.05
-1.34 %
UBS Group 10.45
-2.61 %
Swiss Re 72.02
-3.07 %
The Swatch Grp 187.20
-3.73 %
CS Group 9.49
-4.20 %
Alcon 54.68
-5.95 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:46
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
16:39
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
09:25
SMI korrigiert schwachen Wochenstart
23.06.20
Schweizer Markt solide – Drama bei Wirecard | BX Swiss TV
23.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf UBS Group AG, Julius Baer Group Ltd, Credit Suisse Group AG
22.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
18.06.20
Will Russia Cut Rates Again to Combat Recession?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13:59
Schroders: Should investors be wary about the fast recovery in the credit market?
19.06.20
Schroders: Why we think the recovery will be U-shaped
19.06.20
Schroders: Are European banks looking more attractive as lockdowns ease?
mehr
Schweizer Markt solide – Drama bei Wirecard | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wirecard: Ex-Chef Braun gegen Kaution auf freiem Fuss - Ex-Manager musste Aktien verkaufen -- Wirecard-Aktie leitet Erholung ein
Ex-Wirecard-Chef Braun hat Millionen-Kaution gezahlt - Wirecard-Aktie dreht ins Minus
Aufschläge an den US-Börsen: NASDAQ mit Rekordhoch -- SMI letztlich höher -- DAX schliesst über 12'500-er Marke -- Asiens Börsen mit Aufschlägen
SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie steigt: Relief Therapeutics und NeuroRx erhalten Fast-Track-Status für Corona-Studie
VW-Aktie gibt ab: Volkswagen denkt offenbar über Kauf des Autovermieters Europcar nach
JPMorgan: Der Bitcoin ist widerstandsfähiger als andere Assets
ams-Aktien nach Rating- und Kurszielerhöhung durch JPMorgan oben auf
Neuer Termin für Tesla-Hauptversammlung und Battery Day: Wird es nun ungemütlich für Elon Musk?
Bayer-Aktie steigt: Bayer wohl vor Vergleichsabschluss mit den Glyphosat-Klägern

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX schließen mit kräftigen Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche DAX beenden den Mittwochshandel tief im Minus. Der Dow zeigt sich zum Handelsstart mit negativer Tendenz. Die Märkte in Fernost entwickelten sich zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB