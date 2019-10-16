+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
16.10.2019 14:40:00

Landscaping B2B Software Company Announces Major Release

MARKHAM, Ontario and LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LMN, Inc., https://golmn.com/North America's leading provider of B2B landscape business management software, announced a major software release to a sold-out crowd at the LMN User Summit this morning in Louisville, KY. LMN CEO Mark Bradley introduced the release of LMN 19.10, which features:

LMN's CEO announces major software updates in CRM, time tracking and scheduling.

  • A new Customer Relationship Management (CRM) app
  • Updated time-tracking to LMN Time, including a new version of the app
  • Faster, more powerful scheduling options

"We're much more than a software provider, we're truly changing lives," said LMN CEO and keynote speaker Mark Bradley. "Today, thousands of business owners are now confident in their pricing, turning a profit and actually spending quality time with their families with the help of LMN."

New CRM App lets landscapers close more sales, faster

With LMN's new CRM App, estimators can now manage critical customer relationship data from anywhere. They can review communication history (including job files and photos), create new leads, assign to-do's and access driving directions to a job.

Everyone completes more jobs, on time with LMN Time

LMN's popular time tracking app LMN Time received a huge update to give users better information, 300% faster. Punch-in times have been reduced by half, crews can look ahead at their schedules to better prep for upcoming work and admins will be alerted to errors with intelligent payroll warnings. The app is also now available in Spanish and French.

Scheduling that works for all landscape businesses

LMN has overhauled its scheduling function, making it possible for admins to schedule a season's worth of work 500% faster. Admins can schedule multiple services at once and up to five years in advance.

"LMN is now the only software of its kind that's leveraging artificial intelligence to help pinpoint errors in areas like budgeting, timesheets and payroll before they throw businesses completely off track," said LMN's CTO Mike Lysecki. "It's thanks to feedback from our users that we're able to continue supporting their success."

Visit LMN at GIE+Expo, booth #296 or www.golmn.com.

About LMN
Founded in 2009, LMN is North America's leading provider of business management software for landscape professionals. Its proprietary cloud-based platform is used by over 85,000 professionals across Canada and the US. From budgeting and estimating through to scheduling, time tracking and invoicing, LMN helps build better landscape businesses. Visit www.golmn.com.

Media Contact:
Jennifer Iannuzzi
1-888-347-9864 ext. 110
226431@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/landscaping-b2b-software-company-announces-major-release-300939437.html

SOURCE LMN

