01.03.2020 18:00:00

Landscape Development, Inc. Acquires Zuke's Landscape, Inc.

VALENCIA, Calif., March 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valencia-based Landscape Development Inc. (LDI) announced today that its maintenance division, Enhanced Landscape Management LLC (ELM), has completed the asset purchase of Rancho Cordova based Zuke's Landscape, Inc. (Zuke's).

The purchase expands the maintenance operations of LDI, with total revenues exceeding $110 million, into new territory.

Zuke's owners, Dan and Jennifer Zuccaro will remain and join the ELM executive team. "We have had the pleasure of working with the LDI/ELM team for several months. What drew us together was the shared values of how we conduct business - treating our employees well and partnering with our valued clients," said Jennifer Zuccaro, who will play a key role in the integration of the Zuke's business into ELM.

Zuke's, through the course of nearly three decades, has developed a very strong local presence and a reputation of quality and customer service relating to commercial landscape maintenance. The entire staff is being fully retained, including field personnel and management.

ELM Division President Ron Reitz said this acquisition brings new talent into the LDI/ELM team as the company extends its maintenance reach into Northern California for the first time. "We continue to grow and push our maintenance division to new heights. We are very excited to bring Zuke's into the LDI/ELM family," Reitz said. "Their pride of ownership and their commitment to staff and clients aligns perfectly with our way of doing business."

LDI President and CEO Gary Horton said the acquisition is an important next step in the company's continued growth and commitment to growing the maintenance segment of the business. "This is a great addition to our LDI family and one which solidifies our position in a key market," Horton said. "This acquisition also allows us to consolidate our local construction and maintenance teams into the best-in-class regional facility, bringing our local talent together under one roof. We continue to pursue acquisition opportunities to grow our business and to provide the best service levels to our valued clients."

Horton founded LDI in 1983. The company currently operates from 13 regional offices throughout California and Southern Nevada.

